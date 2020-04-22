In the past several weeks, a number of terms have been repeated to the point that we can hear them in our sleep. “Flattening the curve” is sure to be the phrase of the year. Then there’s “social distancing” and of course, “community spread.” But the concept that I’d like to spend a bit of time on today is one that I’m sure we’ve all used numerous times before and never thought much about – til now that is. Namely, I am referring to what are thought to be “essential services.”
Who could imagine that we’d ever reach a point when we’d need to figure out what “essential” meant? But over the past few months, the things that most of us took for granted suddenly became uncertain. The very basics – the ability to feed our kids, go to work, or simply walk down the street to the local park – all became subject to discussion. In the blink of an eye, we were living in the Twilight Zone; something as basic and essential as buying toilet paper became a problem. Could anything be more disorienting than that?
While this situation seemingly has been going on forever (when in fact it’s only been about 6 weeks), the good news is that this nightmare will eventually end though when, exactly, we surely do not know. But a day will come when we will be able to look back and this period will be just a memory. And yet, I cannot help but wonder, what will we have learned about what is truly “essential” in our lives?
I imagine, for example, a whole lot of kids (of all ages) looking forward to getting back to the classroom this coming September. Online learning is all well and good, but a week or two out of school or university has taught many that face-to-face interaction with a good teacher or professor is underrated to say the least. Moreover some things simply do not translate well through the computer screen. (I appreciate Western Wyoming’s efforts to hold on to all of their offerings during the Spring semester, for example, but somehow an online fly fishing course doesn’t quite cut it in my book.) So yes, I would contend that a good educational experience with well-trained professionals is essential, and my bet is that there are plenty of kids and parents out there who would similarly agree.
As we have also learned of late, bars, cafes, and restaurants run by qualified folks are similarly quite essential. I appreciate the efforts that so many have made during this time including curbside pickup, drive-through service, and so on. But the beauty of eating out is not merely the food offerings but the ambience, the decor, the music; nothing can replace the joie de vivre one experiences while sharing a carafe or two of chardonnay over a fine Italian meal with a group of friends while out on the town on a beautiful Summer evening. So yes, in the future, I believe we may all see such experiences, provided by a team of trained wait staff, in a new light, as they are essential to a high quality of life and for good reason.
What (or should I say who) else will be seen as essential in a post-COVID world? Of course this is all speculation, but to my mind, our first responders, EMTs, doctors and nurses will, I pray, be given greater regard and respect than ever before in the months and years ahead. So too our scientists and other researchers who often go unrecognized, as their work often extends over years, even decades, and is largely unsung except for the occasional byline in some esoteric academic journal. And yet, as we have seen, their work is more than essential, and deserves all due acknowledgement and appreciation.
Lastly – and surely this is an incomplete list – it is my hope that mental health professionals, social workers, and those who work in the religious realm will finally receive the recognition that they deserve. For if we should have learned anything these last few months it is that our mental, spiritual and physical health and welfare are all interconnected. And more; as this hideous period has proven, we needn’t go it alone. Just as we require professionals to repair broken limbs or attend to serious illness, there are those who are well-trained in the fields of mental and spiritual health, and who can provide succor and guidance when it is most needed.
But that’s the real irony here. So many services that have proven to be essential during this time – provided by clergy, supermarket workers, restaurant owners, truck drivers and numerous volunteer workers – generally go unnoticed and most certainly, unrecognized and not very well-compensated under normal circumstances. Those folks whose work we do generally celebrate – professional athletes, celebrities and the like – have largely been absent of late because the “services” they provide can easily be put aside at a time like this (imagine, for example, the reaction to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s trade to Tampa under normal circumstances).
Will we learn from this experience and adjust our values and priorities accordingly? It is premature at this juncture to know. But we do know this: when faced with a life-and-death situation that overwhelmed the entire planet it was average, ordinary people like you and me – grandmas, students, small business owners, minimum-wage earners – who were the so-called “heroes,” who stepped up and led, armed with their sewing machines, energy and ingenuity, and who made sure that we got through this nightmare together.
And so, as we slowly crawl out of this mess, I hope that folks will never forget who it was that was really “essential” in getting us through the storm – and who merely stood on the sidelines while taking all the credit for doing so.
Steven C. Dinero, PhD is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
