It has been said of late that many folks are “losing track of time.” With school cancelled and work suspended indefinitely, many are finding that they can’t remember what day of the week it is, or what month it is (Marprilmay is my best guess), or even, what time of day it is.
This is startling but not surprising. Anyone who has school-aged kids knows how difficult it is each fall to get them all back into the rhythm of the academic year. During the summer, the kids are free to stay up late or to sleep in each morning. But come September the whole schedule changes. Suddenly, they must get back into what amounts to a 9-5 lifestyle. And often, it takes time to get them there without a day or two when someone oversleeps, misses the bus, or at the very least, forgets their lunch on the kitchen table while racing out the door.
But this, after all, is one of the many goals of a structured school day. The purpose is to prepare our kids for a lifetime of that very same Monday-Friday, 9-5 existence. It is efficient and it works – not for us as social beings necessarily, but most certainly within the context of the early 21st century Capitalist enterprise.
And yet, as we have seen, that whole structure has stood on rather unsteady ground these last several weeks. For if time isn’t structured and based around work and school, then what? As so many have discovered of late, having copious amounts of unstructured time sounds great initially. And yet, because we have all been raised around a Capitalist structure (“time is money” after all), many have now struggled with what we thought we’d wanted since we were young – time to do whatever we wanted.
Like many things that we believe have always existed and are impossible to imagine surviving without, the idea of a system by which time is parceled out around a 40-hour workweek for adults and a similar school week for children is quite new by historical standards. As anyone familiar with the Bible knows, for example, time was long-defined by the sun, which in turn defined the seasons, the months, and of course, the time of day. Whether one lived in an agricultural environment or a town center where trade occurred, life was dictated by environmental considerations. Humans didn’t presume to strive to control the environment; they mitigated conditions to the degree possible, but they recognized that in the end, they had to work at the will of powers far greater than their own.
As a result, they embraced concepts that we might recognize today: there were times to plant, and times to leave the land fallow (Exodus 23:11); times to work and times to rest (and even, to let one’s draft animals rest, Exodus 20:10); and more, times outside of work when one might let loose and have a glass of wine or two (Ecclesiastes 9:7).
So yes, there was a time for everything, but life surely wasn’t centered solely around production and consumption. It is only in recent times – in the post-Industrial Revolution era to be exact – that our world became wedded to the idea that “I work; therefore, I am.” With industrialization and mechanization came the mass production of all kinds of “stuff.” That stuff had to be consumed of course, requiring folks to have (a), the desire to want to consume it all (thus giving birth to the marketing industry) and (b), the ability to afford to buy the stuff in the first place (thus furthering the demand for wage labor, income generation and, significantly, rural-urban migration.)
And so, in a matter of only a few decades, our economic and social systems shifted from a largely agrarian-based society to one based on industrial production. As scholars Charles Hirschman and Elizabeth Mogford explain, “in 1880, workers in agriculture outnumbered industrial workers three to one, but by 1920, the numbers were approximately equal. Employment in the manufacturing sector expanded four-fold from 2.5 to 10 million workers from 1880 to 1920. The decades surrounding 1900 were not only the age of industrialization in the United States, but were also the age of urbanization and immigration.”
As families urbanized, men now went off to work each day. Rather than working the family farm (and determining their own schedules), they sold their labor in time-measured increments in the global marketplace. And children? What was their new role?
As the renowned historian Philippe Aries’s work suggests, industrialization facilitated the development of previously non-existent child labor laws. This change “caused a great dislocation of the working youth…for the first time in Western history millions of young people were forcibly out of work.” The youth now had little role to play in society – that is, they had too much time on their hands. “The great solution to all these problems was mandatory schooling. Force them – by law – into school to keep them off the streets.” Thus, the school system as we know it was born.
Like any abstract concept then, our sense of “time” is hardly fixed or static, but is highly malleable to evolving conditions and circumstances. Cultures over the millennia have reconfigured it at will – truly, since time immemorial. Some have believed that it flows like a river. Some thought that it was “an illusion,” and something that could be “bent” at will. Others say that it waits for no man. And still others seem to think it flies.
As we now stand at yet another turning point in our evolving social history, let us take this gift of unstructured time to imagine new possibilities in how we live our lives going forward.
For if not now, when?
Steven C. Dinero, PhD is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
