Back in the 1970s and ’80s, I briefly did volunteer work on a few Israeli kibbutzim. I picked oranges and bananas, and at one point spent time working in a huge chicken coop. The kibbutz system at that time was world-renowned, as the entire economic structure was designed around a Soviet-style system. These communal farms were run by “members,” all of whom were considered to be “equal” in importance and status. Men and women alike worked the fields and groves side-by-side each day; children lived separately in “children’s houses” managed by women whose jobs were to care for the young when they weren’t studying in the kibbutz schools. On weekends, parents and children would socialize a bit, after which the kids would go home to their own quarters in their own separate dwellings.
Homes were notoriously small, lacking functional kitchens. Meals were all to be taken in the communal dining hall. Sitting rooms were also cramped. As everything was communally owned, possessing items such as televisions was frowned upon. Rather, everyone watched together in community “clubs.” But then, few could afford to buy hard goods in any case. Members were paid small allowances of kibbutz “cash,” printed stamps which could be used in the kibbutz canteen to purchase basics like tea and coffee, but little else.
From a social perspective, what I’m describing here probably sounds pretty horrific to the average American reader. Indeed, the kibbutz system has been studied to death for this very reason, for it provides one of the purest examples of how socially, families struggled under a strictly communal, socialist-based structure. Children became estranged from parents. Couples struggled to maintain intimacy. The list of social fallout is long.
But economically, the kibbutz system largely succeeded. Group ownership, cooperation, and mutually-shared resources assured that everyone shared a piece of the communal pie. The system was effective; it got the job done. At its height in the early ‘90s, the movement was comprised of nearly 300 settlements spread across the country, home to more than 125,000 members. Kibbutzim were highly productive – but no, not very “people-friendly.”
Alternatively, our Capitalist system is based upon a few basics of its own: private ownership and enterprise, competition, and perhaps most importantly, a balance between supply and demand regulated by price. Most believe that our system is far superior to any other. And yet, recent events have revealed that it too has its challenges and costs.
To begin, Capitalism is still an economic system, not a social one and surely not a political system. It doesn’t assure us any sorts of liberties other than the freedom to purchase goods and services – assuming we can afford them. Our forefathers fought for freedoms to speak, to assemble and to publish without sanction; they did not fight for the freedom to purchase the latest iPhone.
But more than this, what’s good for “the market” is not, necessary, good for “the people.” There are numerous examples that bear out this contention: threats to the environment, over-urbanization, homelessness. The list goes on. In every instance, the cause of these issues is market forces. We know this; it’s hardly rocket science. From a social, “people” perspective, we may be upset by what we see. From an economic perspective, however, these are simply the inevitable outcomes of the market functioning as it does. It is efficient. It is lean and it is mean.
And indeed, the COVID-19 outbreak has revealed still further just how at odds our social values are with our Capitalist, market-oriented values. The public health scourge brought on by this virus is indisputable. But what is also indisputable is that the market will now allow for dalliance. There is no room in a market economy for this kind of situation. Or, to put it differently, the market economy lacks the resilience to accommodate subjectively- determined human needs.
Rather, the “Market God” is a demanding and unforgiving taskmaster. Workers, resources, products, services – these are all mere pawns in a game which is far larger than any one individual player. Moreover, as the global oil situation has revealed of late, the market is far greater than anyone can control. Yet again we see that there is nothing “people-friendly” about the market. Profits need to be maximized; losses need to be minimized. Full stop.
And so, when I hear about those Americans who have been rallying of late, armed with weapons, signs, and Confederate or Nazi flags, I cannot help but think about my experiences in Israel some decades back. While these well-intentioned protestors may believe that they are seeking “freedom” by “opening up” the economy, the truth is that they are simply fighting for further entrapment into a system which similarly hurts, rather than helps, their social needs. Maximizing market growth does not equal social betterment. If only it were so.
Meantime still others believe that we can somehow “tame” or control the market to conform to our own interests. But by encouraging a “Buy American” mentality or by calling upon the President to impose tariffs on foreign-produced goods and commodities, we blaspheme against the “Market God.” This is protectionism at its worst and, quite simply, it doesn’t work.
Indeed, American politicians have long repeated the mantra that China and some others “don’t play fairly in the global marketplace.” But when you are on the big stage playing against the big boys of the market economy, it’s neither the time nor place to whine and complain. This isn’t a “new game” of cooperation and kindness – that’s for Socialists. Here, you go big or go home.
In short, ours is a system that does not worry about who succeeds or fails, who gets hurt or who is left unscathed. Rather, “The Market” is like a bulldozer that comes crashing through one’s life and takes no prisoners.
And sadly, that too describes COVID-19.
Steven C. Dinero, Ph.D. is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
