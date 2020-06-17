I think it is safe to say that we live in unprecedented times. We know of previous historic periods when global pandemics have struck. There have been several economic downturns over the years, including a few during our lifetime. And yes, some of us are old enough to remember times of considerable civil strife and angst as well – surely the year “1968” has come to mind for many of us these last few weeks. But what is, of course, so incredible here is that it is difficult to find a time when all of these global trends, social, economic and political, were happening at the same time.
In the political science world, this era will likely be referred to someday as a “watershed.” Like the period that encompassed WWII and the Great Depression this era, which yet defies a comprehensive name or term to describe it, will almost certainly be recognized as a punctuation mark in the evolution of history. Whether it is merely a semicolon of sorts, a full stop, or possibly, the end of a chapter and the introduction to a new one is, of course, yet to be seen. But it is highly unlikely that after all is said and done, life as it existed on March 1, 2020 will look all that similar come March 1, 2021 and beyond.
