One of the challenges of writing this column is keeping up with all of the weirdness that passes as normalcy nowadays in our ever-changing society. For no sooner did I finish addressing the rather controversial “send her back” chants and rants emanating across our land last week when a new discussion and controversy had already arisen. To wit: is it “racist” for a sitting President to repeatedly use verbiage like “filth,” “infestation” and “rats everywhere” when referring to cities and neighborhoods dominated by people of color?
On its face such a question may seem absolutely ludicrous. But this is exactly what the President has been tweeting of late as his frustrations with Mueller, the various investigations led by the likes of Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, and other perceived assaults upon his Presidency continue to drag on.
Those on the Left will respond in knee-jerk fashion: “Of course it’s racist!” Because after all, if it came out of Trump’s mouth (or in this case, his thumbs I suppose), then yes, we must assume the worst. But then there are those Trump supporters who, as the President rightly pointed out several months ago, would support him no matter what, even if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue. “Those damned Liberals,” they would claim. “That guy ran right into the President’s bullets while he was innocently shooting his 30/30 down the street. I saw it with my own eyes!”
So for a moment, let’s not worry about whether the President is “a racist” or not. Let’s just look at the verbiage itself.
In a matter of only a couple of weeks (forget about what he’s said over the past several years), Mr. Trump has used words and images which, in fact, are not unfamiliar to those who have studied history or, for that matter, present-day social dynamics. Throughout the Colonial era, for example, the European powers relied heavily upon the “hygiene narrative” as a central part of the social conquest of the lands they sought to incorporate into their empires. In short, this meant bringing two major institutions into each community they invaded: the school and the church.
The purpose of each should be evident. The school was employed to teach young brown and black children that the indigenous culture, values, attitudes and behaviors that they were being taught at home was “wrong.” The goal, in a nutshell, was to remove indigenous communities literally and figuratively from the filth of the land, to teach them that dirt is – well, dirty. Sickness and disease could be washed away through the power of bar soap. A clean body and a clean mind went hand-in-hand.
And so too a clean soul. Often formal education took place in the same building (taught by the same person) as religious services. But even when these institutions were separated the point was still clear: to be “clean” of mind, body and spirit was a very white, European, Christian ideal that one might aspire to, but something that quite clearly was impossible to fully achieve.
And what of the idea of “infestation?” Here too there is precedent for such images and verbiage going back millennia in Western culture. All one need do is watch the Cartoon Channel, look at the political cartoons in your morning newspaper, or for that matter crack open your King James Bible. From time immemorial in serious literature, pop culture and everything in-between, animals and beasts of every kind have been anthropomorphized. And let’s be honest and clear here: the semiotics of these images are well-known to any and all who were raised in one of the three monotheistic faiths.
So for example, if I were to write the word “lion,” one would almost certainly think of images associated with a “king,” and not only because Disney has pounded this into our heads for the past several years. Disney didn’t create this symbolic connection. Rather, the idea that the lion is a symbol of strength, courage and intelligence goes back millennia, well-recognized within Judaism (ex. the Lion of Judah), Christianity, astrology and other realms.
On the other hand there is the snake. While some may find snakes attractive, in general snakes have long depicted something sinister in the West, “serpentine” and yes, deceitful. Dare I say Satanic?
So it is unlikely to hear anyone speak about an “infestation of lions.” But an infestation of creepy, crawly snakes? Or rats or bugs? Entirely possible. (Think “Indiana Jones” or “Snakes on a Plane” for example). “Infestations” only refer to too many of something nasty, something that, in short, needs to be eradicated. And more – the creatures are in fact small enough, despite just how unpleasant we may find them, that it can be done.
Again, though these literary devices have been used for centuries across cultures in a variety of written and visual forms, they are incredibly consistent. I have seen identical cartoons using imagery of vermin and other despised creatures of various kinds (rats, insects, snakes, apes, dogs). And yet depending upon the culture, they all serve as stand-ins for different groups (Arabs, Jews, Turks, African Americans) – without exception, minorities in a given culture. In each case the goal of the depiction was the same: to dehumanize the members of that group and to make them appear worthy of hate and “eradication.”
Which brings me back to Mr. Trump’s tweets. Once again many are asking “Is he a racist?” I surely don’t know; I can’t get into the man’s head and I am not trying to do so here. But what I can say is that for whatever reason, he repeatedly employs verbiage which is not unfamiliar to anyone who has studied the history of the colonization/neo-colonization of people of color and the symbology of dehumanization.
Maybe he is unaware of this. Then again, maybe he’s not.
Steven C Dinero, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
