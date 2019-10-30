I will admit that it’s been quite a while now since I’ve tuned in to watch a game show of any kind on TV. As a kid I surely watched a few of course – who didn’t? Back in the 1970s, game shows were all the rage. But as I’ve gotten older, I can’t say that I spend much time on such shows unless I happen to be at a friend’s house and he is watching.
Now don’t get me wrong. I don’t want to sound like some sort of “television snob.” But after a while, we all pretty much know what to expect from these shows. The hosts say and do the same things show-after-show. The folks who get on to play do as well; we know what to expect from the crazies who scream and spazz when called “on down” to participate on “The Price is Right.” We always know that the wonks on “Jeopardy” will have some weird, random backgrounds. In fact, the very draw of these shows tends in part to be premised upon familiarity, predictability and the known.
Nowadays, though, even our familiar friends from the world of big prizes and easy cash wins seem to reflect the changing culture around us. Most folks must know by now that for the past several months, for example, “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek has been fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek, who has hosted the show for 35 years, recently announced in rather public fashion that he has now entered a second round of chemotherapy.
His prognosis is not very encouraging and indeed, he has been more than forthright about his condition, saying at one point a few weeks ago that the chemo has been doing “diddlysquat” and that “I’ve lived a full life, a good life, and I’m nearing the end of that life. I know that. I’m not gonna delude myself. If it happens, it happens. Why should I be afraid of that?”
And then just a couple of weeks ago, another old standard, FOX’s “Wheel of Fortune,” had its own moment in the sun. This classic, which continues to be hosted by Pat Sajak (37 years on, the longest serving host in gameshow history) and Vanna White (who began touching those letters to make them light up back in 1982), follows the same script pretty much every evening. Sajak usually warms up his guests by asking about their families before playing what amounts to a glorified version of the children’s classic, “hangman.” Typically, players respond by telling Pat that they have “a lovely wife and three great kids” or the like, and the game then proceeds.
But not on the day in question. Rather, contestant Blair Davis, a bald, heavily-bearded fellow from San Diego, said this: “I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the past 12 years to an old battleax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ and Ryan. And I have one rotten grandson.” He then smiled knowingly, suggesting that he thought he was rather clever for what he later called a response that did not fit the usual “template” that people use on the show when talking about their families.
And Sajak, without missing a beat, went along, saying “No wonder you came here – you just wanted to get away from everybody.”
Still, not everyone who heard about Davis’s use of his five minutes of television fame was all that amused. As the story of this unique response to Sajak’s introduction went viral (the narrative being that never in 6,000 episodes of the show had anyone responded in the manner that Davis had) some felt that whether he was joking or not, his response was disrespectful. Even if his wife and family were in on the prank as he suggested, millions were watching that night as he joked about them with words of hurt and hate.
And indeed, there are many out there who similarly are angered by the Trebek story as well. While some have been heartened by his willingness to share his ongoing struggles with cancer publically, others have been upset or even irritated by what they have read and heard about his “heroic battle” with the disease. Wrote one frustrated husband still mourning his recently departed wife, “The unfortunate fact is that being strong has almost nothing to do with your chance of beating [cancer], and implying so is only an insult to all those out there that lost or will lose their lives to this terrible disease…You go through your treatments and you cross your fingers. It’s a shame that people’s inability to face hard truths encourages this kind of unwelcoming response. This was my late-wife’s reality, and unfortunately, because of the general public’s ignorance on how terminal cancers actually work, the very idea of referring to her cancer as terminal became taboo to the point where we felt more comfortable not even discussing.”
And so, it appears, even the fun and silliness that we once equated with spending an hour each weeknight watching gameshows has now conflated with other more serious matters. Indeed, the naiveté and happiness of our youth seems so long ago. Rather, this is an era when, increasingly, even the most innocuous activities and pastimes are projected through the lens of serious, life-and-death affairs. Nothing – and no one – can avoid the trap of angering, offending, or triggering.
True, it feels at times as if the world around us is going to hell in a handbasket. But all the more reason why, I believe, there still remain moments when we all should just sit back, take a deep breath, and dream of a moment when we might be asked that most existential of all million-dollar questions without fear or trepidation:
So, is that your final answer?
Steven C Dinero, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
