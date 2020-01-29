Some years ago when I was a professor, I served on my university’s Tenure Committee. The charge of the committee was straightforward: after faculty served in their positions for six years, they would submit a dossier that documented their progress at the institution (such as quality and quantity of published works, for example). We would look at these materials, measure them against certain established criteria, and then send our conclusions to the President recommending (or not) that the candidate be granted tenure. Upon acquiring tenure, their contracts would be renewed, and they could then continue to teach from there on without fear of reprisal or the possibility of being fired without cause. Their probationary period was over.
And of course, tenure was crucial to success in academia. While some people might believe that this concept is pretty bogus, the truth is that it is necessary for teachers and professors. The idea is that if one is to have the freedom to teach without censure (or worse, loss of employment), then they need to be protected. In the classroom you will likely expose students to material which is controversial or politically-charged. So you need academic freedom – the ability to be creative, innovative, and perhaps even provocative, (especially at the university level) – without thinking that someone might take issue with your ideas and send you packing.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.