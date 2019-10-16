On March 15, 1967, my grandmother died of breast cancer. Nearly 30 years later, my kids’ grandmother also died from this hideous disease.
Indeed, it is difficult to find anyone nowadays who has not been affected by this plague upon our houses. I doubt that anyone reading this has not been touched by this scourge. And yes, that includes those incredibly rare men – 500 Americans this year alone – who also will die from this disease.
Of course, the vast majority are women. The American Cancer Society (ACS) predicts that in 2019, approximately 268,600 new cases will be diagnosed in the United States. Further, 41,760 women will die from the disease.
Truly, the statistics can at times be daunting. It is estimated that 1 in 8 women in the US will develop the disease at one point in their lifetimes. Incidence rates increase with age and vary based upon such issues as race and ethnicity. Still, it seems no one is immune.
And yet, it was reported earlier this month that a new ACS report found that death rates from breast cancer in the US had dropped 40% between 1989 and 2017. That drop equaled nearly 376,000 deaths avoided during those years. The study noted that the trend has been largely driven by rates among white women; nationally, African-American women still have higher breast cancer death rates than do white women.
Now, it is almost certain that a major explanation for this drop comes from early detection. Studies in the late 1990s noted a huge rise (nearly 25%) in breast cancer incidence rates in the US between the early 1970s and early ‘90s. Researchers postulated that this rise was due, not to any external changes causing the cancer but rather, to greater awareness of women and the medical community alike to emphasize that through self-examination, regular mammograms and similar approaches, this menace could be stopped, or at least slowed, in its tracks.
When it comes to how this “awareness” has been achieved, the answer becomes a bit murky and, I would add, somewhat controversial as well. The most renowned agent of breast cancer awareness is the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Unless you’ve been living in a cave since 1980 when this group was first founded, you’ve seen their impact everywhere, most especially at this time of year. Turn on an NFL game in October and there you will see very large men playing football while wearing pink cleats. Travel anywhere in the world this month and you’ll see the ubiquitous pink ribbon projected on the tallest buildings in the world.
Or for that matter, go to Jackson as I did just a couple weeks ago. There, wrapped around one of the town’s iconic elk-antler arches were – you guessed it – thousands of pink lights, all in honor of this month which, if you haven’t figured it out by now, is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sponsored by St. John’s Medical Center, the lighting also included a giveaway of free tchotchkes – all pink of course. (I grabbed some chap stick for my partner and a cool whistle for my keychain.)
But I digress. Back to the Komen Foundation. According to many observers including several women who have actually gone through the nightmare that is breast cancer, Komen causes as much harm as it does good.
One example is Lara Huffman, a blogger who contributed recently to Huffpost.com. There, she explains why she identifies as being “anti-Komen.” She notes, for example, that the group tends to embrace a corporate culture rather than that of a true non-profit. For example, the group concentrates more on “feel-good” success stories of those who have actually survived the disease (thanks, it is implied, to Komen’s activities) than on the many cases of those with metastatic stage IV cancer whose chances of survival are much lower.
The Foundation also has shown itself to be aggressive with “competitors,” suing various small charities that have used the term “for the cure” in their fundraising efforts for copyright infringement. She notes that all of this is simply indicative of the culture of a Foundation with a gigantic multi-million dollar budget. Founder and CEO Nancy Brinker (Komen’s sister) made nearly $700,000 in 2012 alone. In 2015, amid accusations that this “non-profit” challenged the very definition of the word, Brinker resigned from her paid position and now serves as a “volunteer.”
Still, argues Huffman, the biggest issue is that Komen does a disservice when it constantly emphasizes that the onus is on women to get early screening and that having done this, they are then “in the clear.” “Komen isn’t wrong to encourage women to consider mammography. But they’re dead wrong to imply that ‘the key to surviving breast cancer’ is ‘you’ and the difference between a 98% survival rate and a 23% one is vigilance on the part of the victim. This message flies in the face of basic cancer biology.” And further, “By implying that the solution to breast cancer is screening, Komen distracts attention from the real problem…way too many women (and men) are still dying of breast cancer, and screening is not saving them.”
To be sure, Komen is a marketing genius. Still, something doesn’t feel right about all this. Just consider this thought: Lung cancer – the most pervasive cancer in the world today – kills four-times more people than breast cancer in the US each year. Ninety percent of those diagnosed with breast cancer live another 5 years following diagnosis; just 17% of those with lung cancer make it that long.
So, are you wondering what color the “Lung Cancer Ribbon” is? I did, so I looked it up. My sources say it can be white, pearl-colored, or even – no I’m not making this up – clear. That’s right, no color at all – as if it wasn’t even there.
Sadly, I’d say that pretty much says it all.
Steven C Dinero, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.