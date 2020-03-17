I have a painting hanging in the front room of my home here in Rawlins. It depicts a log church up in Alaska. But if you look closely, you see that something is wrong; something is missing. Nice as the painting is, it feels awkward and incomplete.
The painting was an unexpected gift from my friend Bob. He had it sent to me several years back as a thank-you for work I’d done in his village over the years. Whenever I sit in my front room and look at the painting, I can’t help but think of him – and of the fact that he left this earth all too early, all too soon.
Because a few years ago, Bob became one of the nearly 50,000 Americans who take their own lives each year. And, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, that figure continues to grow annually. It’s a safe bet that, if you’re like me, you have a friend like Bob, or perhaps a family member who has attempted – if not succeeded – in joining their growing ranks.
Statistics released by the American Association of Suicidology only a couple weeks ago paint a very grim picture of this phenomenon. They offer that Wyoming is second only to New Mexico in the per capita number of suicides committed annually in the U.S. – nearly double the national rate of 14/100,000. They note too that of the top nine states in the country, eight are out here in the Mountain West, a region which has become known, frighteningly, as the “suicide belt.”
Indeed, while the U.S. ranks 34th in the world (out of nearly 200 countries) when it comes to the per capita annual rate of suicides we experience as a nation, it is clear that states like Wyoming have higher rates of self-harm than do many countries. Put differently, were Wyoming a country, its suicide rate would place it third in the world – behind only the small developing countries of Guyana in South America and Lesotho in Africa.
So what might explain such a dubious distinction? Several explanations have been put forward, some social, some economic, and some cultural. For example, communities here lack the variety and number of social service agencies dedicated to mental health concerns that one might find in other parts of the U.S. Moreover, there is far greater stigma here associated with sharing one’s anxieties, fears and the like with a therapist or other professional (especially among men, who outnumber women in terms of suicides 3 to 1).
Second, the restructuring of the American economy over the past few decades has not been kind to the working class, most especially those in the heartland. As the U.S. economy has shifted to a greater emphasis upon “FIRE” industries (finance, insurance, real estate) as well as other service industries (tourism, food service), areas such as manufacturing and production have been off-shored to the developing world and beyond. Like steam building in a pressure cooker, the financial strains upon a shrinking middle class (and again, most especially upon male breadwinners) has been acute.
But perhaps most significantly, recent studies note that access to firearms makes the lethality of suicide attempts in this region far greater than in other regions of the country. Of those Wyomingites who died by suicide in 2018, for example, more than 73% used a firearm –108 out of 147 deaths. That is the highest rate in the nation, 13 percentage points ahead of Montana. (Nationally, the percentage of suicides that involved guns was 50%.) Thus, whereas attempts in other parts of the country may fail if caught in time (where, for example, drug overdoses might be employed), that is far less likely to be the case here, where an “attempt” using a firearm is more likely to lead to a “success.”
When it comes then to the prevention of this public health menace, answers are fleeting. As I have noted elsewhere, suicide is one of three “S’s” that tend to correlate with one another, along with substance abuse and often, (especially among the young), unprotected or unwanted sexual activity. When a cocktail of two or more of these elements come together (along with, as noted, possible financial strain), the outcome can easily be lethal. That, sadly, was true in Bob’s case, where substance abuse and a hunting rifle made for a heartbreaking combination.
So about that painting. The name of the artist “Manfried West,” is written in barely legible green lettering at the bottom of the canvas. With some Googling, I learned that West was an amateur artist and also a resident of the Palmer Correctional Facility where he was serving a life sentence for having murdered Joe Vogler, the founder of the Alaskan Independence Party. So when I say that the church in the painting looks incomplete, well, it is – a rendering West made from a photo he saw in a newspaper of the building as it underwent reconstruction. It stands empty and barren because in the photo, it was still in process, still full of potential. And yet, a huge bald eagle flies above it, surely a creation of West’s imagination and perhaps some sort of reference to his own dreams of eventual liberation.
“So, you figured it out, eh?” Bob asked me when I visited with him months after receiving the Fed-Exed gift. And he looked at me conspiratorially and laughed his easy laugh.
“Yeah,” I responded, as if I were in on some sort of shared joke. “I did.”
If only I’d figured out the whole story. But to this day, I never have.
Steven C. Dinero, PhD is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
