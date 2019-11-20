Cody, WY — I was last here in 1972. To be honest, I don’t really remember much so in truth we could say that this is my first trip. Not only is this more honest but in some ways it helps to better set the stage for my visit.
I’ve come here to attend the Hospitality & Tourism Fall Advocacy Summit sponsored by the Wyoming Travel Industry Coalition. Yes, quite a mouthful, but the upshot is that I’m here to gain some perspective on the state of Wyoming’s ever-growing tourism and recreation industry. I’ve written about such topics in this space before; in a nutshell, the future of this state is not, as most people know, in the areas of oil, coal, and other fossil fuel development. That sector blessed this state for many years, and thank God for it. But in the coming years (if not the day after tomorrow), this state, we all know, must diversify its economy and turn to other areas in order to thrive. The most logical answer, of course, is tourism.
And yet, I’ve come to this meeting with mixed feelings. For one thing, what works up here in the northern part of the state (the so-called “I-90 corridor”) may have limited application in the I-80 corridor. Because what exists up here – both in terms of natural endowments as well as a cultural mentality — and what exists back home are really two different situations entirely.
As I write these words, for example, I sit less than an hour from Yellowstone, one of the world’s greatest natural attractions. On a short drive today I saw herds of elk, mule deer and mountain sheep amidst beautiful mountain panoramas — that is, the things ecotourists love to “consume” or, to put it in layman’s terms, to experience and or course, to photograph (and then post to social media for all to see).
Meantime here in town there are other provisions for tourist “consumption” in the form of numerous restaurants, cafes, shops, and the like. For some, a Main Street bookstore with a small cafe in back is heaven on earth. For others, Cody is a meat-lovers’ paradise. Microbreweries thrive here. And beyond this there is virtually every type of cuisine imaginable as well.
Here at the conference, folks speak of the incredible potential for further tourism development in Wyoming, given that this sector nationwide brings in over $1 trillion each year. One fellow suggested that we are like the “starving man sitting on a ham sandwich.” We have so much to offer, yet we don’t take full advantage of what we have. According to the US Travel Association, a mere 2% increase in tourism would result in about $70 million additional income statewide, and the creation of about 650 travel-related jobs and another 180 other jobs such as teachers and firefighters.
And let’s be honest here. Our wildlife, open spaces and outdoor recreational opportunities are incomparable. And surely that’s the case when it comes to Carbon County, where so many tourism possibilities remain largely untapped.
And yet, we down in Rawlins, or indeed in the county as a whole, experience a very different reality than what’s going on up here in the north. Not only do we lack certain basics that towns like Cody, Lander, and others the same size as we are take for granted, but we also lack a key ingredient that makes any of this possible: the desire to extend hospitality to outsiders. Oh, we tolerate visitors off the Interstate for an hour or two. But we do not provide the kind of social environment that says “Come here, stay a while, and please don’t leave. We love having outsiders among us!”
In fact, to the contrary, our message is something more on the order of “Come by if you wish. Just know that we have our own rules and ways of doing things here. And if you don’t like it, well you can just leave.”
Now I’m not saying this attitude is held by everyone. But a quick glance at Facebook’s “News and Chatter” on any given day will affirm that Rawlins has a ways to go before it can become any sort of tourist mecca on the order of a Cody — or even of a Dubois.
To my mind this is worrisome. As folks here at this conference argued repeatedly, Wyoming’s future will rest almost solely upon travel and tourism, and the numerous jobs created and wealth generated by this rapidly growing industry. Given that over 60% of the Carbon County Museum’s visitors on average are from out of state (while an additional 5-9% come from outside the US) it’s clear to me, at least, that the sooner we learn to accept the strangers at our door and recognize that they hold our future in their hands, the better off we all will be.
Not only does this make good business sense, but for that matter, it never hurts to be exposed to other people as well. Because we can either view the outsider as a new friend to be made who has new and different ideas that we might learn about or, if we are insecure and paranoid, as a possible enemy to be feared and avoided.
The latter attitude is a dangerous one indeed as this new global economy continues to evolve. Some may still embrace such sentiments, but to my mind at least, we do so at our own peril.
Steven C. Dinero, PhD, is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
