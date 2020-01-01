Ah, New Year’s Eve! As regular readers may recall, it’s time for my annual column of predictions. But before I make my (feeble) attempt at predicting what will happen this coming year, it’s time to fess up, and to admit that last year’s predictions were – how shall I say this? – a tad bit off the mark.
But first, a refresher course for those of you who’ve forgotten why I even do this and an intro for the newcomers. In brief, my family back East had a New Year’s Eve tradition which we kept for many years. The idea is pretty simple: each family member would try to predict what would happen between this December 31st and next December 31st. Each person took a turn, the guesses were tucked in an old coffee can (you can make as many predictions as you wish), the can was then stored somewhere safe, and the next year on New Year’s Eve, we took the can out, opened it up, and read aloud what everyone predicted. Whoever got the most correct answers based on whatever happened throughout that year got bragging rights for winning, and then the predicting began again for the coming year (we always kept each year’s predictions in the same can to look at in later years and have a good laugh).
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
