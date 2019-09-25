The recent saber-rattling following the attack in Saudi Arabia a little over a week ago understandably has much of the world shaking in its proverbial boots. According to the news service “al-Jazeera,” the pre-dawn drone and missile strikes on September 14 knocked out more than half of crude output from the world’s top exporter, amounting to “five percent of the global oil supply – and cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day.”
The attack is yet the most recent event of note in a long and bloody war on the Arabian Peninsula. The Council on Foreign Relations reports that since Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014 nearly 92,000 people have been killed and over 2 million have been displaced in a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions.
It is apparent that the obvious perpetrator of this recent bombing is Iran. And yet, despite all the mounting evidence, President Trump has made it clear that the US is unlikely to take any major actions against Tehran in response. While Saudi may be one of our closest friends and allies in the Middle East, we will not go very far here beyond some basic platitudes, statements of condemnation, and some tightening of sanctions. Why not? Because, quite simply, we have no desire to get sucked into yet another Third World quagmire.
Still, as I watch all of this play out across my television screen, I can’t help but be reminded of another time, another place, and another conflict. It may seem like it was a million years in the past but in fact, it was only 25 years ago that the United Nations, after two years of war and atrocities carried out across the Balkans, requested that NATO provide air support in response to ongoing Serb aggression against Muslim Bosniaks in what was at that time the country of Yugoslavia. Under the leadership of Egyptian statesman and UN Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, a decision was made to finally intervene. Soon thereafter, NATO began carrying out air raids against Serb forces as the occasion required in order to slowly but surely bring an end to the mayhem. By September 1994, conditions remained in turmoil but were slowly improving. Repeatedly the UN requested support in an attempt to retake Sarajevo, Bosnia’s capital and the key to Bosnia’s future development, growth and survival.
But it wasn’t until the following summer that the war reached a major turning point. After the Serbs exploded a bomb in Sarajevo’s crowded Old Bazaar, the international community began to respond more forcefully to the ongoing conflict. When the Serbs refused to cease their attacks, NATO joined efforts with Bosnian and Croatian forces. For three weeks during September 1995 they bombed Serb positions, essentially bludgeoning them into submission. Days later the Serbs finally agreed to a cease-fire, eventually entering into discussions that would lead to a permanent end to hostilities.
At the end of the day the Bosnian War, which in truth included numerous aspects of genocide, was – like the war in Yemen today – one of the bloodiest conflicts to take place on this planet since WWII. Over 100,000 were killed or disappeared; of these, nearly 40% were civilians. At least 12,000 women were raped as part of the Serbian criminal war effort. According to a 2013 census, Bosnia lost nearly 20% of its population during the conflict.
Now, this all may sound like something that happened on another planet during another lifetime. And yes, I thought that way too until a few years ago. Then, in the summer of 2016, I went to Bosnia and Croatia, independent countries that at one time were parts of the former Yugoslavia. I walked the streets of Sarajevo and Mostar. I saw more cemeteries than I’d ever seen in my life. I also saw numerous buildings still pockmarked from mortar fire that had occurred more than 20 years after the Dayton Accords had been signed, effectively bringing the war to an end. And yes, I have to admit, I was overwhelmed.
It has oft been repeated that the US is “not the world’s policeman,” and rightly so. Still, had we and our NATO allies not acted when we did 25 years ago, the nightmare that was Bosnia might have turned out that much worse.
In my short life, the U.S. has gone to war more times than I care to count. Vietnam. Operation Desert Storm. Afghanistan. The Iraq War. And of course there have been other involvements – in Somalia, Libya, Haiti, and so on. The world is by definition a place of constant turmoil; according to the website “Wars in the World,” there are conflicts presently under way across 63 African, Asian, European, and Middle Eastern countries as well as seven conflicts here in our own hemisphere.
In short, making the decision of if and when to go to war is obviously no small thing. No American President of either political party has ever made such a decision lightly. Moreover, with 58,000 names inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC, nearly 5,000 Americans lost in the two Iraq wars combined, and another 2,500 losses in Afghanistan (not to mention all of the wounded), it is no wonder that President Trump is wary of yet further conflict abroad.
So yes, only with the clarity of 20-20 hindsight can we ever be 100% certain that such a decision will be the “correct” one. Short of this, it all comes down to a question of seeking to choose the moral path. Still, as I made my way through the twisted streets of Sarajevo’s Old Bazaar only a few short years ago, I couldn’t help but feel that in the case of Bosnia at least, we absolutely did the right thing.
Steven C Dinero, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
