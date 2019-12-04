We have now entered what many of us view as “the most wonderful time of the year.” While some of us may still be digesting after an overly-ambitious hour or two at the Thanksgiving dinner table, others are already in major Christmas-shopping mode. It’s a shorter time in between holidays this year, and so it seems the rush is a little more frantic than usual.
In my view, the Holiday Season seems especially well-deserved this December. When, in a few weeks, it comes time to look back at this past year, I doubt there will be any question that this was one very challenging year for many of us – if not individually then most assuredly as a nation. Just the events of the last few weeks have taken a huge toll on all of us in one way or another. In so many ways we are hurt and angry, and it will take a very long time for these national wounds to heal.
I blame no one for this situation. Because there are, I think, really two types of folks in this world: those who just go along blindly and who accept whatever life hands them, and those who live more purposefully, thoughtfully, and with conviction. The American people are most certainly in that latter category and, as such, we live lives that can, at times, be intense and even exhausting. Yes, we believe that living with meaning will, in the end, be especially worthwhile. But that doesn’t mean that along the way there aren’t moments when we don’t stop and say “Why are we doing this? Life would be so much easier if we just didn’t care so much!”
But again, that’s the beauty of these few weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. For this brief period, we do in fact have to run around like crazy and squeeze far too much into far too little time. But we do so with joy in our step. Yes, so much to do, so little time to do it, but for once, we are doing things we love, and for people that we love. While during much of the rest of the year we may go through the motions at times at work or at school, during these weeks we are blessed by joyous music in the streets, houses lit up all around, and a spirit in the air of kindness and friendship that, ideally, would be there during the other eleven months as well.
This, too, is a time to remember – and hopefully the memories we have are good ones. While the other months of the year may not hold any particular significance, the winter holiday period is impregnated with so many pungent smells and harmonious sounds that cannot help but elicit recollections of times long ago when we were all younger, a bit less grey, and perhaps a bit more optimistic about the world around us.
So allow me to share just such a memory. When I was a very small child, my grandfather, Carl Rizzo, belonged to a place in Buffalo called the “Mount Major Club.” He would go there often to play pinochle with other Sicilian men and, I guess, to chat away for hours in Italian. As a kid I really didn’t get what he was doing, or why. It was only when I was in my 30s, and I went to Sicily for the first time and visited the villages where my grandparents came from (including Montemaggiore, a village of 3,000 outside of Palermo) that it occurred to me what “Mount Major” actually meant, and why my grandfather was a club member.
But this isn’t the end of the story. Every year at Christmastime the Club had a party. My grandfather would take my sister and me to enjoy the ice cream and other snacks that they had for the kids. But best of all, Santa was always there, talking to the kids, asking them how “good” they had been that year, and so on.
Now I admit, this was a long time ago, and I don’t remember every detail. But here’s what I do know: some things do just “happen,” and we have to then react and respond. But in my view, the holidays are not such a time. Rather, they are a time to “make” memories, and ideally to make them good ones, especially when it comes to our kids.
So this year, we here at the Carbon County Museum are trying something new which, we hope, will be repeated in the years to come. We are going to have a small program tomorrow night (5:00-7:00; no charge), replete with light refreshments, and yes, I hear that Santa will even be there for a few pics with the kids.
If this all sounds awfully old-fashioned and traditional, well it is, and intentionally so. Because if we know one thing here at the CCM, it is that there is nothing more priceless than to embrace our heritage, to remember who we are, and to celebrate in kindness and friendship. We hope that together, we will be able to create some fond memories for the kids (and adults) of Carbon County tomorrow night – while also pushing away any sense of the dark, dreary doldrums that have plagued us over these past several weeks and months.
My Grandpa Rizzo would, I think, be all for it.
Steven C. Dinero, PhD, is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.