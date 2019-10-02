So let’s say that you have this friend. He’s a friendly sort most of the time. Generous, funny, wildly self-confident. He surrounds himself with lots of friends. He’s popular with the ladies.
Let’s also say this: he’s a bit of a narcissist. He has rarely faced much difficulty in his life. You have certainly – hasn’t everybody? – But not him. When you needed a loan, you knew where to go. When you needed a place to stay for a short while, he was the obvious person to call. He’s got plenty of space, and certainly plenty of resources.
And yet, this friend also keeps track of his favors. He’s a player, but is also what is known as a “score keeper.” Put a different way, if he helps you in one instance, he’ll expect to collect later on. There are two kinds of people in his world: those who are on his good side and those who won’t play the game. He knows who is who. He never forgets.
Which brings me, unfortunately, to the events of the past week. Because as we speak, just such a person sits at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And while such traits probably helped President Trump “bigly” in the world of international business, they now threaten to damage his presidency — perhaps irreparably.
No one — and I do mean no one — should be celebrating at this moment in our nation’s history. I did not vote for our President and am not fond of most of his policies. But I support him and do not wish for his downfall now. The 2020 election can make that determination. Rather, as I sit here I write with great sadness: for him, for our country, and for our future.
That being said, let’s be clear about what has happened here. Like all “things Trump,” this latest issue of impeachment, the result of an apparent shakedown of a foreign leader and the quid pro quo inferred by Trump’s conversations with him has become, yet again, the subject of partisan politics. Many see cover-ups in all of this. The word “whistleblower” has never been used so often in the media as it has in the past week. Where will it all end?
And yet, literally moments after the transcript of the conversation (or at least, a semblance of the conversation) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was released last Wednesday, a bevy of Republican leaders came out with the determination that the issue was “no big deal.” Immediately the likes of Sen. Lindsay Graham, Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Kevin McCarthy and others determined that there was nothing to the issue and that it ought to be forgotten and shoved under the rug.
Now I ask you, what might have happened if Barak Obama had held a similar phone call with, say, the President of Egypt while running for re-election? What if he had said things like “I will say that we do a lot for Egypt. We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time”? What if, just prior to the call, he had temporarily frozen the billions we provide to Egypt each year in economic and military assistance? What if he had then asked the Egyptian President to “do us a favor” concerning some alleged business dealings of a political rival, and then concluded the conversation saying that “I will have my personal lawyer and friend give you a call, and I am also going to have our Attorney General call and we will get to the bottom of it. I’m sure you will figure it out.”
Do any of us honestly believe that, were such a conversation to have occurred, Sen. Graham, Sen. Cornyn, Rep. McCarthy, or anyone else for that matter would still be claiming that all is well in the Oval Office?
Here’s the thing folks: From what we know at this point is seems evident that what the President did was wrong by any measure. He abused his office in order to further his own personal goals at the possible expense of the national interest. And indeed, many of the things he has said and done since taking office have similarly been, at the very least, “unpresidential” (and possibly more than that) for the simple reason that Mr. Trump was not ready for the office which he now holds. He is a free-spirit who says and does what he wants. He seeks to get his way, and he uses every piece of influence, resource or favor he has to leverage his position — a laudable trait in the world of business.
The problem is, the Office of the Presidency operates quite differently. It is one of the most confining and constraining positions on the planet. Everything you do, everything you say, and everywhere you go is scrutinized to the nth degree. Your freedoms are curtailed beyond belief. You cannot simply “do what you want,” or say what you think without global repercussions.
Having never held office before, the President was hardly prepared for such confinement. Rather, he has pressed the Presidency to its limits. Rather than to conform to the limitations of the Office, he wishes for the Office to conform to him.
To date, this has created nothing but turmoil. And yet, you may be surprised to learn that I do not solely blame him for all of this. No, I also blame the Senator Grahams, the Rudy Giulianis, and any and all who, rather than to tell the Emperor that he has no clothes, continue to aid and abet him as he pushes the edges of acceptable behavior. They do him no favor and have only led him into constant conflict and distress. But more, they and their ilk have done a huge disservice to these great United States of America.
Steven C Dinero, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
