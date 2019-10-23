By now everyone should be aware of the massacre and mayhem that has ensued since President Trump announced his decision on October 5th to withdraw about 1,000 American troops from northern Syria, where they were serving in a supportive role assisting the Kurds in their efforts to ward off ISIS fighters who remain active in the region. The reaction to his decision – which included words like “betrayal,” a “disaster in the making,” and “a catastrophic mistake that… threatens America’s national security” – did not come from the usual suspects. Rather, these accusations were lobbed from members of Trump’s own Republican Party. And indeed, as our very own Congresswoman, Liz Cheney, predicted two days after his announcement, the decision has truly been one big fat “catastrophic mistake.”
It is difficult to fully understand what could be behind Trump’s thinking. And yet, like all things in DC, nothing happens without motive. Moreover, like all things in the Middle East, answers are never simple. Still, I believe that there is far more to all of this mess than meets the eye.
To begin, it helps to know who the Kurds are (and who they aren’t). Most Kurds are Muslim. However, they are not Arabs, nor are they Persians or Turks. They have their own distinct language and culture. A country of “Kurdistan” does not actually exist, though in the minds of the Kurds it does, spread across four existing states: Iran, Iraq, Turkey and yes, northern Syria.
For decades the Kurds have sought to create an actual state, by any means necessary. And this is where Turkey comes in. Of the roughly 33 million Kurds in these four countries 18 million, some 55%, reside in Turkey. And yet, their status is problematic. Some Turks (though not all, certainly), refuse to even acknowledge the Kurds’ separate culture and identity, referring to them as “Mountain Turks” rather than accepting that this group, within a country of 80 million people, holds separate aspirations. And of course, it surely does not help that relations between the Turks and the Kurds have often proven violent, with terrorism at times serving as a modus operandi of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (otherwise known as the PKK), the leading group fighting for Kurdish independence.
As such, Turkish President Erdogan has been threatening for months to launch a military operation across the Syrian border against the Kurdish forces that the US has been supporting, given that Turkey views them as a potential threat. According to news sources, observers in DC have feared for a long while now that without American protection, such an attack could lead to a Kurdish bloodbath, potentially sending a “troubling message to American allies across the globe” that the US is a fickle friend.
So why would Trump make such a decision? One rather cynical explanation goes something like this: In the center of Istanbul, Turkey’s former, traditional capital, stands a Turkish version of Trump Towers, replete with high-end residences, offices, and a shopping center known as “trumpalisverismerkezi.” According to sources, Trump does not actually own these towers, but instead licenses his brand to the owner, Turkish tycoon Aydin Dogan, a friend and “ally” of Erdogan. So, some believe, President Trump could lose a great deal (he has collected millions in royalties from the licensing deal since 2012) if his arrangements with Turkey went south for any reason.
Now, this is all speculation of course. And like so many things that happen in Washington, the President’s timing also seems eerily suspect. Why carry implement the withdrawal at this particular juncture?
Others have an answer for that question too, suggesting that in truth, this is all a ploy of sorts. By creating what seems like an obvious foreign policy blunder now, the GOP can call the move into question, and at little cost. Clearly here we see a President who occasionally errors – but whose errors are called out by an ever-vigilant Republican party. So if the party faithful are quiet on an issue or further, skeptical of its veracity (ex., the Ukrainian affair)? Well, given the strong, unhesitant reaction to the Syria withdrawal and recent vote of condemnation in the House (129 Republicans joined 225 Democrats in supporting a bipartisan resolution condemning the Trump withdrawal last Wednesday), we can rest assured that there must be good reason for a lack of response, as well.
To some, this all may sound like too much conspiracy-theory fed nonsense. But then, so much that happens in DC these days fits that mode, and on both sides of the aisle. In all likelihood, we the people will never know what really happened in the Ukraine case, what was behind the Syrian withdrawal, or what explains any of a number of other issues that we hear about on the news each evening.
So let me be a bit blunt here. Truthfully, I have no idea why this small but effective American military force for good was summarily withdrawn from Syria with barely any notice, and without any consultations with Congress (or anyone having expertise in Middle Eastern affairs for that matter). So why don’t we just let Mr. Trump tell us why?
In a news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Washington (also last Wednesday), he stated the following: “[The Kurds are] not angels. They’re not angels. Take a look. You have to go back and take a look… [The issues there have] nothing to do with us. They’ve got a lot of sand over there ... There’s a lot of sand they can play with.”
Ah, well that explains everything! Our foreign policy decisions have nothing to do with Trump Towers-Istanbul. The Ukrainian issue? That’s beside the point.
Nope, it’s clear as can be: The Kurds aren’t angels. And just look at where they live.
In other words, they’re getting what they deserve.
Steven C Dinero, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.