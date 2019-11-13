I went on my first airplane flight 53 years ago. My family traveled from Buffalo via O’Hare to Oklahoma City for my uncle’s wedding. I don’t remember much about it really. I was quite young, and carried my stuffed dog “Brownie” along for the ride. I do remember walking up the stairway (they didn’t have jetways in those days) to the American Airlines plane in Chicago in a light spring rain. At the top, I wondered what might happen if, at that moment, I dropped Brownie down onto the tarmac below. The answer: my dad, then 40, would race back down the stairs to retrieve him as I stood there bawling.
In the past 50 years I’ve flown on more planes than I can count. I’m fortunate to say that because of my previous job and my love of travel, I’ve flown across the U.S. and around the world numerous times. But what I can also say is this: I love to travel, but I simply hate flying.
It wasn’t always like this. Before the events of September 11th flying was hardly pleasant, but it wasn’t like having a root canal. But after 2001, the industry took a major hit. Many people became fearful of flying and understandably so. And meantime new rules were instituted in order to make flying “safer.” A number of airlines actually went belly-up and those that remained tightened their belts considerably. Routes were cut, as were so many of the services they made flying bearable. At one time, airplane food was certainly not great, but at least was something to be taken for granted; now, food service has essentially come to an end, leaving us to survive on mini-pretzels and apple juice.
Also, airport security efforts were federalized. These new efforts and restrictions are, I feel, suspect at best. Like closing the barn door after the horse has escaped, many of these efforts have come too little, too late. And meantime so much of this is — well, to put it kindly — largely for show.
That said, getting through airport security now seems to entail going through some sort of stress test; remember which items are prohibited, which are OK but in what amounts, which need to be placed in plastic baggies, which can or can’t be put in your carry-on, and you win the prize of getting to board the plane. And of course despite all of these efforts I have been privy to far too many instances when “prohibited” items got through the security scans without a second look while meantime a trash can full of bottled water, toothpaste and other innocuous items sits nearby filling to the brim.
I personally have not yet reached the point when I wish to give it all up and travel only to places where I can drive. But I can appreciate that there are those who hate standing in winding, Disney World-style lines that go on forever, or who are bothered by a process that requires you to remove your shoes, belts and other pieces of clothing while others look on and gawk.
In my most recent airport experience, I was tagged for “additional screening” at Heathrow in London on a return flight to Denver. My passport was taken, and I was separated from my partner and brought to an area where I was told to wait for further instructions. As everyone else boarded the plane, I sat with a small group of detainees while security officers ran about like Keystone Kops trying to get their scanning machine to function.
Now I will admit that I do have some extraordinary visas in my passport (Syria, Lebanon) that could have raised a red flag were this process organized and structured with certain profiles in mind. But it was not; the randomly-chosen group included a young blonde mother with a one-year old sitting to my left, a young fellow in a neck brace sitting across from me, another in a foot cast sitting next to him, and so on. In any case we misfits selected for this process were the last to board, walking sheepishly to our seats as the held-up plane quickly taxied before we barely had the chance to sit down.
Now, don’t get me wrong here. I recognize the importance of security. Still, having flown on El Al, Israel’s national airline, numerous times, I’ve seen serious security procedures in action. And trust me, there’s a big difference between the circus that goes on in our airports and what happens in places where they’ve been dealing with ongoing threats for decades.
Negotiating through security is only one of the many challenges that now are simply accepted as part of the joy of flying. Delays occur with regularity. The most common explanations include: bad weather, a broken toilet, a broken seat, a missing pilot/crew, a plane parked at the wrong gate — you get the idea. In other words, regardless of airline, the general sense one gets is “We’ve never done this before so bear with us while we try to figure it all out.”
I wish I could be more optimistic here or offer some solutions. What is certain is that the flying experience has measurably and markedly worsened in recent years. While many airports are now striving to provide an array of shops, bars and restaurants, and kids’ play areas for travelers to enjoy and while some airlines are making real efforts to improve service once the plane has left the ground (and here I’m thinking most especially of the European carriers), none of this does much good if, at the end of the day, people decide that the difficulties of flying simply outweigh the benefits and they stay away from air travel altogether.
Be that as it may, I’ll probably be heading back to the airport sometime soon – but hopefully, not for a while.
Steven C Dinero, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.