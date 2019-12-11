I couldn’t help but laugh out loud last week when I read one of my friend’s Facebook posts. “WTH,” he wrote. “No school today. [And] not a flake on the ground.” My friend, a single dad who lives outside of Philadelphia, was not alone in venting his frustration. As per usual, just having the word “snow” in the forecast had, yet again, closed down the city. Having lived there nearly 30 years, I felt his pain.
For years I would rant about how insane the place was. “What’s wrong with this city?!” I would rail. “This isn’t Florida after all! Are you going to let a little snow slow you down? Not me!” Because, I would declare with no small bit of pride, I come from the snow capital of the U.S.: Buffalo, New York, where for years, our motto was “It’s Buffalo. It snows. Deal with it.”
And indeed, we did. When it snowed when I was a kid, we barely blinked. No fanfare, no nonsense. The plows hit the roads each snowy morning like the Marines on a mission. In no time the streets were plowed, sanded and salted (in that order) and then, unfortunately, those yellow school buses would hit the road as well. No snow days for us. Day in, day out, we were in school, and yes, we got there safely and without incident on plowed, clean roads.
Now, I will admit, there was one exceptional year, the winter of 1976-77. That year, a blizzard came through that actually closed the schools – and everything else for that matter. For two weeks, nothing moved. We got so much snow – 199 inches (over 16 feet) in fact – that people had to tunnel out of their homes. And more: the animals at the Buffalo Zoo began to escape simply by walking out over the snow drifts. So yes, for once in my twelve years of education in Buffalo, they actually closed the schools. It was so exceptional that I remember it even now.
But the rest of the time it was business as usual. Winters came and winters went. On Halloween we created our funky costumes, only to cover them over with heavy coats as we trudged through the snow. We had white Thanksgivings and white Christmases and white Easters, too. And we thought nothing of it. Oh we paid a price of course. For one thing, everyone across America mocked our city, believing that in truth we ought to be part of Canada (OK, the city is in fact on the border, but that’s beside the point).
But we suffered in other ways. Back then cars in Buffalo lasted only a few years before the snow and ice, punctuated by gobs of street salt and sand, ate away at untreated undercarriages to the point where exhaust systems would begin to fall off. Truck beds rotted through in no time if they weren’t sealed. In short, life on the Niagara Frontier was not easy. But never, ever, did we let the winter elements intimidate us.
Leaving Philadelphia for Rawlins has, in many ways, been like a homecoming. Like Buffalo, Rawlins has what I call “real” seasons and “real” weather. The people here are not intimidated by the elements. Philly, like other big East Coast cities, is dominated by an “indoor,” hermetically-sealed, mentality. Although Philly has Fairmont Park, New York has Central Park, and Boston has the Commons, each of these places is “natural,” but not “nature” per se. Just because you are surrounded by a few trees doesn’t change the fact that you are still in a huge urban environment.
And yet, there is a sense here, it seems, that we cannot tame these elements, but rather, we remain victimized by them. A case in point: our roads. While people in Philly run in terror at the word “snow,” folks here seem to believe that we must live at the mercy of nature and that we cannot control what comes our way. “It’s Wyoming!” they say, as if this means accepting things as they are, without considering that there is always room for innovation and improvement.
Back in Buffalo there was an attempt, not to “conquer” the weather certainly but rather, to mitigate it. In other words, we didn’t have to think twice or be fearful before we hopped onto the I-90 in the wintertime.
But when I drove the I-80 here a few days ago I couldn’t believe my eyes. The scene that I witnessed – which is all too common – was sheer bedlam, with cars and semis careening off the highway like toys. And then there’s the winter driving situation here in Rawlins, which, to put it politely, is similarly unsafe.
Now I, like so many others, appreciate all those “Good Samaritans” out there who have been pulling cars out of the snow these last couple of weeks – my partner’s car and my Jeep included. They deserve thanks, but is this the best solution? What do we, the residents of Rawlins, the citizens of Carbon County, expect from our government? Is this situation acceptable and normal?
Personally, I believe that we deserve better. Simply stated, we deserve safe, plowed, sanded and salted streets. Call me strange if you wish. But I do not believe that a willingness to risk my life each time I get on the road should be a litmus test for whether I am a “real Wyomingite,” or just one of those “wussy out-of-staters who don’t know how to drive.” And yes, I find that attitude incredibly insulting.
I surely didn’t expect to live a cushy life when I relocated here. But I don’t feel that expecting certain amenities means that I’m acting entitled or too demanding – or worse, that I’m some sort of a “wimp.”
Rather, my expectations simply align with the most minimal basics of 21st century American life.
Steven C. Dinero, PhD, is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
