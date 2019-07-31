A funny thing happened while I was away in the far North. Well actually not so funny. In fact, heartachingly sad if we want to be fully truthful. Because yet again we continue to see signs of the fraying of the fabric that constitutes the values and beliefs of this great country of ours. And yet the attitude, increasingly, seems to be total resignation. After all, what can we really do?
So let me just back up here for a moment by saying that as an American, I have long believed that one of our basic rights is the ability to simply be ourselves, and to think and speak freely and openly about what we believe. That’s fundamental to what our democracy is all about.
In this regard then, the “Squad” of four freshman Congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, most assuredly have the right to express their views. Each was elected fairly by their constituencies to represent their respective districts. Would I have voted for any of them? Perhaps not. But they are Members of Congress. They are not street people – though they too have such rights. They are not gang members – though they too have the right to assemble and do their thing. In fact, each is an educated woman who went through a great deal to get where she is. Indeed, they all share a chamber with our own Congresswoman Liz Cheney who, one might offer, got to the very same post as they with, perhaps, fewer challenging obstacles before her.
But that is neither here nor there. These women are also our fellow Americans. If you think about it, anyone – anyone – can be an American. Were I to say, “Hey, I love India, I’d love to be an Indian!” it couldn’t happen. Maybe India, the largest democracy on the planet, would allow me to become a citizen. But would I then be an “Indian?” I’d say no. But any of us and all of us are Americans not because of what we look like or who we pray to but rather, because of our investment in a single set of beliefs enshrined in our most sacred texts: the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and so on.
Which brings me to the events that transpired while I was otherwise preoccupied in the Arctic. Mr. Trump’s verbal attacks and jibes against “the Squad” is, as an American, one of his many rights. He absolutely has the right to speak his mind, just as they have the right to espouse views and attitudes which he might find repugnant. Because that’s just it, folks: our entire society is premised first and foremost upon rights. But where we encounter the biggest challenges and controversies (abortion for example) is where one person’s rights bump up against someone else’s.
And so, when Mr. Trump offered that we “send them back” to their countries of origin when taking issue with these four Congresswomen’s views, he was no longer on firm, moral (let alone legal) ground. Every American, including those who serve in the government, has the right to spew rhetoric which some of us might find unpleasant or repulsive. But the answer, in this great Republic of ours where rights and freedoms are guaranteed in our sacred documents, is not to shut down debate or to muzzle views which we don’t like or to send people off to some Gulag somewhere where their alternative views won’t be heard. That is the stuff of military dictatorships, not great democracies. Mr. Trump surely knows this, but at this juncture in his presidency any opposing idea, even if it comes from women who might otherwise be ignored as mere outliers, is viewed as a threat.
And where is all of this coming from? The source for his recent spate of controversial Tweets, Mr. Trump says, is that these women “criticize” the United States and that he won’t have it. But surely this must give us all pause. Until Mr. Trump was President he expressed repeatedly and publically that there were many things wrong with this country (an argument made by many who didn’t like or support Mr. Obama or his presidency). So basically, the argument here appears to be that now that Mr. Trump is president, there is no longer anything to fix or worry about.
This seems, on its face, to be disingenuous at best. No matter who is in government, the U.S. is an ongoing work in progress. This is not to say that there is something wrong with us; this is to say that we are a country of three hundred million disparate souls with diverse needs and demands and that it will never be possible to solve everyone’s needs and problems fully.
But here is where the story takes its heartbreaking twist. Since Mr. Trump began attacking these women and Tweeting such things as “they ought to go back,” to where they came from (yes, Mr. Trump, places like New York City where YOU came from), both a USAToday poll and a PBS poll found that his ratings of support have gone up. And meantime, the latest chants at Trump re-election rallies, such as one of the most notorious in North Carolina, is “Send her back!”
And so, friends, there’s the rub. Mr. Trump may be President, but he’s only one man. Whether it is in 2021 or 2025 his presidency will eventually end.
But the anti-democratic, hate-filled, paranoid mentality that now permeates the culture of this country will not. Despite well over 200 years of efforts to pursue policies to counter the kind of nativist, narrow-minded perspective that rules so many other countries on this planet, this great experiment of ours is now, I fear, on life-support, breathing is last gasps of breath. In short, I shudder to imagine what lies ahead.
Steven C Dinero, PhD, is Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
