For some days now I’ve been asked by a number of people about what, exactly, the deal is with the coronavirus. I will try to address the issue here as best as I can, as I do have some knowledge of this sort of thing. But just to be clear, I do not work in the healthcare field and so my knowledge is limited. And so it is with the majority of the commentators who are talking about this issue these days on the radio and television. This is a new epidemic and so, there are a lot of myths and fears swirling around, many with little foundation.
But there are some basics that we do know. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of the virus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms can be mild and may seem to present like a cold or the flu but, in the worst cases, can in fact lead to death. Mostly the virus spreads from person-to-person, “between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet); via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes; these droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.” The main fear then is unknowingly coming into contact with someone who is infected (and who may not know it).
