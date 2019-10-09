In the midst of the usual craziness coming out of Washington and, as always, around the world over these past few weeks, I’m betting not a few of my readers missed a very small news story that appeared back on September 17. On that day, Suzanne Whang died at the young age of 56 from breast cancer.
Chances are that most people have no idea who she was. And yet many of us are knew her – or knew her voice at least – as we have been listening to her for about a decade now. She gave us hope. She helped us escape the madness of phone calls to the Ukraine and other weirdness happening all around us. She let us dream. Yes, Suzanne Whang was the narrator of the reality show “House Hunters” (and my personal favorite, “House Hunters International”).
Now I must admit, the whole premise of “House Hunters” is a bit odd and will sound incredibly weird to most normal folks who have never watched this HGTV classic. In short, a typical episode briefly follows a married couple (or increasingly nowadays, a gay couple) as they seek to relocate from, say, Cleveland to San Diego. No big deal, right? But this is where the creativity of “House Hunters” comes in.
The couple is shown a number of housing options in the new city where they are relocating based upon their preferences (a certain number of bedrooms; in the heart of the city or in the suburbs; adequate space for the kids to play; and so on). Inevitably there will be some sort of conflict between the couple: while the wife might simply love the open-concept living room, the updated kitchen’s marble backsplash and the new white appliances (no electric stove, please), the husband will absolutely hate the “curb appeal” of the house, and will be concerned about the house’s “price point” (doesn’t anyone just say “Hey, this place is too expensive!” anymore?). He will, of course, also want more room for his huge collection of antique beer steins.
And yet, after being shown at least three options, the couple will eventually agree on a choice (inevitably the one you would never in a million years have chosen). In the final scene, as the credits roll, the couple will be shown “three months later” living happily ever after in that new home drinking chardonnay in their open-concept living room with some newly-made friends.
Recently, my partner and I have upgraded our taste a bit, and have also been watching another show in the higher-rent district, namely Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York.” This show similarly highlights other people’s lives and their searches for new places to live. Unlike “House Hunters” however, this 8-year old reality show emphasizes the lives of the realtors, all of whom are based in New York where they work in the high-pressure world of multi-million dollar residential sales. On a given show you might see Fredrick, Ryan or Steve market and sell properties around Manhattan or Brooklyn for 6, 7 or 8 million dollars (or more), only to walk away with hundreds of thousands in commissions. Is this how the other half lives? I suppose so – assuming that the other half are all Donald Trump’s next-door-neighbors.
Truly the premise of these shows must sound ridiculous to the uninitiated. Even many of us who watch them would probably admit that vicariously watching people as they ogle real estate is pretty odd if not at times contrived. And yet shows such as these enjoy considerable popularity. Why so?
The answer, I think, is that regardless of the show, each episode taps into some basic social elements that many of us can identify with. In many ways the dynamics of these shows can tell us quite a bit about people and relationships today. In the case of “House Hunters,” Whang’s voiceovers in particular serve to “set the stage” as she explains the “drama” between couples as it unfolds each week. She succeeds with honesty and often, with humor. And while it is apparent in any reality show that guests are prepared well in advance in terms of what they should (or shouldn’t) say while filming, the truth is that these shows seem to bring out the best (well, actually the worst) in so many, whether they are the super-rich or just average folks. Finding a new home is stressful enough as we all know; doing so in front of a camera is not, apparently, a cake walk.
I’m hardly the first person to notice that so many of the folks on these shows could use a serious chill-pill before the cameras roll. The couples on “House Hunters” – straight or gay – allow us all to look at our own circumstances and relationships and to ask, frankly, “We’re not THAT bad, are we?” And in fact, Twitter is filled with comments on the subject. Tweets one viewer: “Every real estate agent on #HouseHunters should also have a degree in marriage counseling.” Or this gem: “‘House Hunters’ should be called ‘Couples Realizing They Should See Other People.’”
But perhaps the comment that best sums up the state of coupledom in 21st century America today came from a viewer who recently tweeted: “Next on House Hunters, Jane wants a 2 car garage, high ceilings, and a solar powered roof, her husband Bill just wants a sandwich.”
Truthfully, Suzanne Whang couldn’t have said it any better herself.
Steven C Dinero, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
