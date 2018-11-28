Every year at this time, a song comes on the radio which gives me pause. The hit, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” by Band Aid was an extraordinary albeit curious song when it was co-written and released back in November of 1984 in response to the famine that was ravaging Ethiopia at that time. I say that it was extraordinary because it brought together over twenty of the most renowned and talented singers of that era, including Boy George, Cyndi Lauper, Phil Collins, Sting, and a host of others. Combined with its sister effort, Live Aid, the initiative successfully raised over 150 million dollars in famine relief.
But it was also a curious song in my view. One line in particular has always bothered me and, I feel, is especially noteworthy during this holiday season. In the midst of the song, Bono of U2 fame belts out “Well tonight thank God it’s them, instead of you!” And just to be clear what the “it” is that he is referring to, the line is preceded by the verses “Where the only water flowing is the bitter sting of tears; And the Christmas bells that ring there [in Africa]; Are the clanging chimes of doom.”
While surely well-intentioned, the message here was, I feel, something of concern. For what the song basically was saying was not merely “be thankful for what you have,” but further “when you see that someone else is in dire straits, be glad that’s not you.” To my mind, that’s problematic.
To be fair, we often don’t even realize what conditions are like beyond the immediate confines of our own homes and communities. Just for starters, it’s worth noting that though it’s the 21st century, at least 80 percent of the world’s population still lives on the equivalent of less than $10.00 a day. A glimmer of good news, perhaps, is that while that sounds pretty horrific, the actual global poverty rate is only 10 percent. I say “only” because in truth, the rate is dropping, due largely to globalization. In 1990, the global poverty rate was about 35 percent. So that’s clearly a significant drop in a very short few decades. Perhaps in this regard at least, there’s some hope on the horizon.
Still, poverty can be a pretty slippery concept, which is difficult to fully grasp and which is especially difficult to compare from society to society. So what about something more basic like access to clean running water and sewerage? According to a 2017 report by the World Health Organization and UNICEF, about 3 in 10 people worldwide, or 2.1 billion, lack access to safe, readily available water in their homes. Meantime 6 in 10, or 4.5 billion, lack safely managed sanitation – that is, toilets.
While this all may seem very remote and disconnected from our lives here in Wyoming, statistics concerning conditions here at home, though not as bad thank goodness, are still pretty horrifying. In the United States today, for example, 40 million out of our population of about 300 million are classified as living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census. Over 1.5 million Americans are homeless.
Clearly, such numbers are overwhelming. On the individual level, there is very little, if anything, that any of us can do to alleviate what’s happening around this country, let alone what’s happening around the world. But one thing that I think is possible is simply to be aware. When I was a kid, I grew up in a middle-class home in suburbia. My Dad was a school teacher; my mother stayed at home with us kids, though she had a profession, and only when we were older did she begin to work a bit part-time.
But the one thing we always did as a family, even when things were tight, was travel around the U.S. My father insisted that we see other places and living environments. It was his belief that the best way to learn about the world around us was to get out and go there, to the degree that we could afford it financially.
When I had a family of my own, I did the same thing though now, I had more money than my parents. I took my kids further afield, showing them places and communities both in the U.S. and abroad which were unlike anything they’d ever seen back in Philly. Honestly, some of it wasn’t very pretty but that was the point. I wanted my kids to be exposed to as much as possible and in so doing, to see that we were actually pretty fortunate. We had a lot: a nice home, food on the table. Others weren’t so lucky.
Moving out here to Carbon County has only added to this good fortune. I have a great deal to be thankful for. I couldn’t be more appreciative of the bounty that I’ve been blessed with. But along with the turkey, the stuffing, the smashed potatoes, and the cranberry sauce that I’ll be eating throughout this holiday season, I hope also to add an ounce or two of recognition for some of the folks that I’ve encountered personally across this globe over the years whose living conditions and circumstances simply defy belief. And I will thank God for bringing them into my life, for they have taught me more than any textbook about the power of humility, compassion and love.
Steven C. Dinero, Ph.D. is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum. He can be reached at director@carboncountymuseum.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.