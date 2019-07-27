There is some Christian lingo that has been thrown around lately that deserves some elaboration. “Extreme grace,” or “hyper grace,” are terms often used to describe a so called Christian who is living their life in a way in which “anything goes.” They are taking the view of being “no longer under the law, but under grace,” to mean that it is ok to live in a manner that is not godly, because, after all, “God’s grace is sufficient for me.”
It is something that many Christians have found easy to speak out against. Books have been written condemning extreme grace and explain in detail why “hyper grace churches” are an abomination to the Lord.
My experience in nearly 25 years of Christian ministry is that I have yet to meet a true Christian or hear a Christian preacher that has ever taught the kind of heresy that is so often and loudly condemned. There are many “grace preachers” out there for sure, but never once have I heard someone say that outward sin against God is in any way acceptable.
What it really comes down to is that what is being defined as the problem, is really not the problem at all. Too much grace? I don’t think so. Grace is from God. It is not something that you and I can determine the amount of. Grace is God’s riches at Christ’s expense, and it is the unearned favor, love and forgiveness given as a free gift to those who trust Jesus as Lord and Savior.
The problem is not too much grace, but rather too much rebellion. Any Christian that would engage in ungodly behaviors without feeling some sense of inner conviction in their heart, is not pursuing God and accepting His grace, but are fulfilling the lusts of their flesh and trying to justify their rebellion.
Truly understanding the grace of God that is bestowed upon you will not lead you to live a life of disobedience to God. It really has just the opposite effect. An understanding of His goodness leads to repentance. We love God, because He first loved us.
God’s grace does not produce a disloyal follower. It yields a humble and committed servant, one with an attitude of gratitude and a willingness to do that which is right in the sight of God.
God’s grace is extreme. Jesus gave His life, and His all, for us. Live a life that expresses you understand what that means.
Gary Gilbert is the senior pastor The Oasis Church of Rawlins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.