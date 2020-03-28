Each year when it is time to start gardening, I make a plan. A plan ensures I don’t repeat past mistakes. And like most experienced gardeners, I try to include the latest research to ensure my annual investment follows an plan most likely to succeed.
A comprehensive plan that utilizes the wealth of expertise we have in the world is the best way to deal with the coronavirus. That will maximize its success.
Workable plans take time. Unfortunately, most humans are not very patient. We want instant results. We have come to expect it from the medical community. But, even the most brilliant scientists and doctors are facing a time consuming challenge with coronavirus.
Accepting change in our lives is difficult. Yet, we have been asked to do it immediately without mental preparation. Rebellion is to be expected, but it is not an option. Our freedom is being curtailed drastically and it is important we accept the new reality. In this very conservative state, it is an especially bitter pill to swallow.
Accepting the enormity of this crisis has taken valuable time for even the most knowledgeable. All of us, myself included,naively thought it would be over in a few weeks, just a week ago.
Yet, scientists and the medical community have made it very clear that this crisis will not end very soon. They don’t have a vaccine and they don’t have a proven treatment plan. While, I feel confident they will eventually, we need to be patient.
With their medical knowledge and the expertise they have gained dealing with other super bugs, scientists feel confident they will come up with a plan to deal this this crisis. Trusting in their guidance and expertise is the only way we will weather corona virus without a total collapse of our health care system.
If we allow arm chair quarter backs and those with a selfish agenda to foster complacency and mistrust of scientists, the nightmare we will face will be disastrous. We simply can not continue with business as usual.
While it is true that our financial well being is at risk, getting people back to work without a plan in place will fail miserably.
By now most of us understand how important it is to slow the rate of transmission, so our hospitals and medical infrastructure is not overwhelmed while scientists search for treatment and develop a vaccine.
Various drugs have been mentioned that might have some efficacy. And, it appears that blood plasma from those who have recovered may offer some antibodies to the immune systems of others. While vaccine is likely more than a year away, experts hope to refine treatment methods. But, that will take time. Time we can give them by continuing to social distance and quarantine until a well thought out plan is in place.
National Public Radio, NPR, has been interviewing various experts. A financial expert has been collaborating with a medical scientist about how both crises can be addressed in tandem.
Comprehensive, widespread, daily testing and wearing protective gear is the pathway they believe will enable employees to go back to work, businesses to reopen safely and medical professionals to do their job.They said the most important goal now is too ramp up production of the materials needed to do that. They say it is imperative that factories and labs are given the money and resources to manufacture those materials immediately.
Until that is done we need to remain in isolation.
It has been a long time since all citizens in our country have been asked to sacrifice.. Some are refusing.
On the other hand, many have volunteered to carry an extra load. As Mr. Rogers used to say. They are the helpers, who will enable us to move forward. During every time of crisis, they have made the difference.
Our future is uncertain and social conditions will likely deteriorate. But, if we make a personal plan to follow and lend a hand when we can, while our leaders plan for recovery, it will help.
We can still have social connections in a variety of ways. We have social media, television and time to pursue our various hobbies. We can keep a journal or write a book. Families and marriages can strengthen and grow. And we are fortunate to be able to get outside to walk and easily get our exercise. Many throughout the world can not do that safely.
Finally, the best plan for each of us is be a good neighbor and citizen, as our leaders and scientists develop a plan for our future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.