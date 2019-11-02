Like many other Wyoming residents, we spend much of the fall hunting for meat to fill our freezers. This grass or shrub- and forb-fed meat is free of hormones and antibiotics. It has only a tenth of the fat of beef. In fact, there is less than that if you take the time to remove it.
Now, I am not disparaging a juicy, fat, beef, rib steak, but it is not our regular fare. Instead we chose deer, elk or a rare moose for our red meat. It is not a poor cousin though, if it is prepared and cooked appropriately.
Unfortunately we do need to test for Chronic Wasting Disease. Though none of our meat has ever tested for it, it is out there. So, when you are in the field, you need to be prepared. Take rubber gloves that with long sleeves that you can wear when removing the entrails of the animal.
Despite that caution, you also need clorox wipes to clean your tools. Clorox apparently neutralizes the prions in Chronic Wasting Disease.
Don’t linger in the field, if it is warm. Your meat will be better if you get it home within a day. Even when we are staying at the cabin, we will make a quick trip home to skin, wash and hang a harvested animal to age.
Now aging is controversial, but after 60-plus years of experience, I am positive that meat is more tender if it is aged in a cool place. Depending on the outside temperature, age animals a week to ten days.
Cut up your meat yourself or be very picky and demanding of your processor. If the locker plants stinks, so will your meat.
Do not add ground beef fat to wild meat. That diminishes the value of that lean meat. Some folks grind up all but the tenderloin and loin into ground meat. If you enjoy steaks, that is a waste. It doesn’t need to be ground and highly seasoned to mask the wild, if you take good care of it. Cleanliness while you work is essential.
Remove the meat from the bone. Take out the tenderloin as soon as you get home and refrigerate it. If you want to turn front quarters into ground meat, do it immediately.
There are various ways to package, but I have found “seal a meal” packaging the best way to avoid freezer burn. Freezer burn makes for nasty tasting meat, so, whatever method you chose, make sure it is tightly wrapped.
After your loin and rear quarters age, remove the various sections from the bones after trimming off the dry rind that has formed on the meat. We package that in chunks for the dog.
Dividing the muscle sections of the rear quarter makes it easiest for slicing into steaks. Grind the odd ends and small pieces. If you want roasts, cut one of those muscles into the desired sizes.
Your wild meat will be delicious if you don’t over cook it and use moist recipes to enhance it. The ground meat will not be dry if you cook it in olive oil. Additionally, first press olive oil is very good for you.
Wild meat can be used in various recipes with very little adapting. Here are a few suggestions that take a minimum of preparation.
Stroganoff: Tenderloin or loin steaks work best. Sear the steaks or tenderloin. Set aside on a platter. Mince a couple shallots and 1/2 pound mushrooms. Fry in 3 tablespoons of butter and fairly high temperature. Watch carefully and when most of their water is gone, toss in a couple garlic gloves that you have run through a press. Add a couple more tablespoons of butter, fresh chopped dill (or dry in fresh not available) and a few tablespoons of nice red wine (water if your prefer). Boil down quickly and turn to low. Chop steaks or tenderloin into bite sized pieces and add. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Let simmer a minute or two to re-warm. Quickly stir in a 1/2 to one cup of sour cream or heavy whipping cream. Don’t cook the cream. Serve over your favorite paste, cooked barley or rice.
Parmigiana: Prepare your favorite pasta and pasta sauce for number you are serving. Using a cutting board, tenderize number of steaks wanted. Salt and pepper if wanted. Fry steaks in skillet of medium high olive oil after dipping in flour, egg wash and panko crumbs. Set aside. Use a large baking dish, lightly oil, stir in pasta, half the sauce and mix well. Arrange cooked steaks on top and cover with more pasta sauce. Grate your favorite Italian cheese and generously cover. Put in 375 oven until melted and heated throughout.
Wellingtons: Saute a mix of minced garlic and mushrooms. Sear loin steaks in hot olive oil. Keep rare. Refrigerate mushrooms and steaks until cold. You can make your own puff pastry or used frozen from grocery store. Cut pastry according to directions to larger size than steaks. Lay steak on pastry and cover with mushrooms. Cover with more pastry and seal edges. Cook at 375 until pastry is golden brown and puffed.
Teriyaki: Use a good beef teriyaki recipe and grill in a skillet or outside.
Enjoy!
