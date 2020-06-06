I wanted to comment on Ray Erku’s editorial of May 30, 2020. Mr. Erku outlined the struggles we face living in a frontier state, and more importantly we in Wyoming face a shortage of qualified healthcare providers, which in essence creates huge gaps for those needing mental health and substance use services in our communities, thus increasing the potential for suicide.
Covid-19 has disrupted the way everyone does business. I wanted to clarify one statement made by Mr. Erku regarding Carbon County Counseling Center. While we did close our offices to face to face meetings and therapeutic services we did remain open to provide those services via Zoom video-conferencing or telephonic interviews for clients that did not have access to smart phones, computers or internet access.
