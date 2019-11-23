Now I know that political correctness absolutely forbids saying anything that might sound like name calling, but NUTS! I listened to 4 hours of the so-called testimony of the ex-ambassador to Ukraine. What it really was, was 4 hours of whining about losing a job and the Dems spending every bit of their time commiserating with the aggrieved lady. It should have been embarrassing, but career diplomats have no shame; it’s a job requirement.
(I’ve said it before and I repeat it here, aside from my love of true liberty there is only one thing keeping me from becoming a Democrat: self-respect.)
Long, heart-felt speeches on Marie’s behalf about how poorly she was treated; that she deserved much better treatment; how she was so effective at helping the Ukraine government set up their anti-corruption unit. The leader of which was recently convicted for, you guessed it, corruption. It seems he was the one who clandestinely gave information to the Clinton campaign concerning one of the Trump’s inner circle amongst other things.
Schiff asked a very leading question about the replacement prosecutor, Biden had the previous one fired, and the list of people and NGOs to be left alone, reinforcing that the new prosecutor had retracted the statement that she gave him the list. In fact, he did not retract – he corrected. She did not give him a written list, it was verbal. He wrote the names on a sheet and showed it to her. He also stated that he was used to such demands from the Russians but did not expect it from the Americans. This occurred during the Obama years.
In Schiff’s world it is okay for him to lead a witness at his own discretion, but of course not the Republicans.
It’s frightening how much hatred and power has been thrown at not just Trump but anyone in his orbit. He has done more for the American people than any President in my lifetime and his payment is horror.
President Trump’s favorable rating has gone from about 45% to 50% just since the so-called hearings began. The American people are not nearly as stupid as Schiff and Pelosi seem to think they are. Though there has been an improvement in his ratings there are still a lot people who very firmly believe that Schiff and Pelosi are right; that, in spite of 3 years of investigations with nothing to show. That is either true faith or a level of hatred that would scare God himself.
I read the other columns and watch the liberal PR firm’s (major media) productions. I know that the way I see CNN is the same way dedicated Democrats view Fox News, though I do believe that requires a certain amount of self-delusion. Fox has no trouble attacking Trump and his family when they feel it’s warranted and sometimes when it’s not. CNN and their fellow PR agencies will not call out a Democrat politician for any reason. That’s just wrong.
The Mueller Report as it became public made it clear that there was nothing there, so they immediately moved to plan B, the whistle-blower impeachment. Now it is becoming clear that the bribery/quid pro quo plan will probably turn out to be nothing. They already have another plan ready to go. In fact, the first moves have been made.
He is now accused of lying to Mueller. Ladies and gentlemen, this should really, really worry you. This is not some central American third-world oligarchy but it is beginning to feel very much like it. Joseph Stalin had a unique way of getting rid of those individuals he felt threatened by. He would give their name to his KGB and they would work until they found a reason to convict. Schiff is a good student of that method, though I don’t think he has the right stuff to close the deal.
We are no longer a nation of law but of innuendo and supposition. Rep. Pelosi recently stated that it is dangerous to let the people decide about Trump at the polls. We might reelect him.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
