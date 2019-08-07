Recently, as reported in the media, Senator Jim Anderson of the Joint Minerals Business and Economic Development Committee received approval and funding from the Legislative Management Council to study a proposal to store nuclear waste in Wyoming. He dubbed opponents to his proposal “environmental terrorists.” Senator Anderson and other proponents have this wrong. Those who ignore the environmental consequences of storing nuclear wastes in Wyoming are the terrorists.
On a snowy morning in March 1992, this “so called environmental-terrorist” housewife left Rawlins to travel to Casper to record a guest editorial to air on K2 television. The road was open, but proved to be very harrowing. Nonetheless, the editorial got recorded and was soon aired.
As chair of the Wyoming Outdoor Council, I’d received a wake-up call from Steff Kessler, our executive director at the time, who was in Cheyenne for the legislative session. The Wyoming House had just passed a permitting bill to be the national dumping ground for radioactive wastes. It had been sent to the Senate for action.
We had little time to inform Wyoming residents about this proposed new addition to the neighborhood. They hadn’t had any opportunity to weigh in on the decision. It was likely deliberate.
At the time email, Twitter, Facebook and the social media were limited or non existent. Our choices were limited.
We decided to take out a full page ad in newspapers and do a guest editorial on K-2. Both the ad and guest editorial urged residents to call Governor Sullivan and ask for a moratorium on nuclear waste storage in Wyoming. And Ms. Kessler researched and gathered facts to lobby legislators about the risks Wyoming would be taking.
Governor Sullivan listened to those residents and eventually the issue died when he acted. Now it arises again, as a desperate measure to bring revenue to our state.
Make no mistake. There is a reason a host state is being offered a huge bribe to take it. No one wants it in their backyard.
Storing nuclear waste won’t be short term. Once it is here, it will stay because no safe option is available yet. And Wyoming will have to live with the consequences.
Make no mistake, a billion-dollars-a-year bribe would certainly enrich state coffers. And we have a history of being bribed.
We have allowed our air, land and water to be degraded by the mineral industry for years. In many instances it was unnecessary. Industry simply wasn’t required to operate with best available technology, and they didn’t. They were making Wyoming one of the most fiscally sound states in the Union. That was good, wasn’t it?
Why not accept the nuclear bribe if it keeps us from paying any more taxes? Why not jeopardize the future with a nuclear time bomb? Maybe, because our state and our residents deserve better treatment than that.
It may be that nuclear energy will play a more important role in our future. Perhaps the waste issue can be solved or uranium can generate energy without waste.
It is also possible that those so-called spent fuel rods can be further utilized as they seem to be doing in some places.
In the meantime, most folks remain uneasy about being in the nuclear waste speculation business, while there remains unanswered questions about human safety.
At one time Union 76 was in operation north of Rawlins. They were very cavalier about their operation. During a visit there, yellow cake was observed laying around in the plant. The waste pile was vulnerable to wind erosion. When these violations were pointed out to them, the naivety and lack of expertise of those in charge was obvious. Obviously, they didn’t understand that it is not like mining coal or extracting oil. The folks that owned the operation didn’t have the necessary expertise in place to operate safely.
Wyoming and those in the uranium industry have not demonstrated the knowledge and long-term ability to handle nuclear waste, so why should we welcome more?
Senator Anderson’s words were inflammatory and his motives suspect. Our elected representatives shouldn’t demonize and name call opponents to their plans. We are not terrorists when we question whether or not we are willing to accept the risks of being a nuclear waste storage state or oppose any other proposal they advance. We are their constituents to serve.
