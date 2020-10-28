During this overwhelming pandemic, other health issues have taken a back seat. Vaccines have been neglected. Though it is essential to minimize other health concerns and free our hospitals for critical care, we have hunkered down at home hoping for the best. Additionally, our mental health issues have been exacerbated, but often ignored.
Mental health issues have been one of the main drivers of the mass shootings that have been occurring frequently in the past 15 years. After the shootings of innocent grade school children we, as a nation, were called to action. Unfortunately, the fanatical vision of the NRA believe that little should inhibit the ownership and use of guns. Some argue that even perpetrators of abuse and felons should retain their “gun rights.” They resist mental health restrictions.
This tunnel vision has repeatedly blocked reasonable regulation. Many fanatics have organized vigilante organizations, assembled arsenals and looking for an excuse to have a civil war.
In August I saw both young women and men, “packing” and unmasked, defiantly going into the grocery store. The message was clear. Don’t try to force me to wear a mask or I’ll shoot you.
It is time for sanity to prevail. Remember the song, “Don’t take your guns to town son by Johnny Cash?” Son Billy Joe didn’t fare very well, did he?
Polio vaccinations are now routine. In fact our babies receive a host of vaccinations to protect them from the many devastating diseases that used to plague children. But, mental health screenings are rare.
A health professional once told me that we should be taking our children to a therapist for routine mental health issues just like we see the doctor for a sore throat. Not only would this help us with parenting, it would establish a baseline for future treatment of a more difficult issue.
Adolescence seems to be a time when mental health issues surface, especially for boys. And, it is sometimes difficult to separate a mental health issue from the confusion and angst of raging hormones.
Deborah Yurglun-Todd and her associates at Harvard have used sophisticated MRI imaging to examine how emotion is processed in the brains of children from the ages of seven through seventeen. In young children, these researchers found that negative emotional activity…seems to be localized in phylogenetically primitive areas deep in the brain, specifically in the amygdala, an area of the brain that hasn’t changed much in the course of evolution.
According to Leonard Sax, M.D., writing in “Why Gender Matters,” that fact is why it doesn’t make much sense to ask a 7-year-old to tell you why she/he is feeling sad or distressed. He notes that in adolescence a larger fraction of brain activity associated with negative emotion moves up into the cerebral cortex, but “usually”only in girls. That’s the same part of the brain associated with our higher cognitive functions like reasoning and language.
The locus of brain activity associated with negative emotion often remains stuck in the amygdala for boys. So, asking a 17-year-old boy to talk about why he is feeling glum may be just as unproductive as asking the 7-year-old the same question. In fact with some boys it appears that negative emotion isn’t processed in the cerebral cortex until they are in their 20s.
Within this context it is easy to understand why mentally ill young men in their 20s may be so irrational. It is also why it is essential that mental health becomes our top priority, as we address mass shootings. Likewise, it is also important to address when young men should be able to buy or carry guns unsupervised. During this transitional period of high testosterone and transition from primitive thinking society they need to be carefully monitored. There is a reason why car insurance rates are so high for them and why they can’t rent cars at airports.
Many researchers are working on brain health and how the brain functions. “Flashing patterns of light can activate or shut down the brain’s (neuro) pathways, altering behavior and heralding a true cure for psychiatric disease,” according to a September article in Discover magazine. The article by Amy Barth focuses on Karl Deisseroth’s research at Stanford University. See Deissero at Stanford.edu. And in Denver, Dr. Hoffman’s clinic evaluates the brain’s neurophysiology to enable diagnosis and treatment options that are more precise. See www.neurotherapyclinic.com. Psychology professor, Dr. Ed Selby of Reutgers in his award winning research identified emotional cascades that lead to destructive behaviors. See www/edwardaselby.com.
Experts like these can and will lead the way to better mental health, if given the resources needed. We can’t afford to ignore this issue, even during the pandemic.
