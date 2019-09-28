Ulrich Klopfer, an abortion doctor for Planned Parenthood, is under investigation because the bodies of 2,246 aborted babies were found in his garage. Take a moment to think about that, close your eyes and consider it with your mind and heart.
This has barely made news on the old major media outlets simply because the bodies were the result of abortions. Keeping these “souvenirs” may not even be illegal! I can barely wrap my mind around this.
Abortion is a subject I tend to stay out of but I truly believe this method of mass murder has gotten completely out of control. When a person keeps the bodies of individuals (as these babies were), he or she is not a doctor but a serial killer – a true sociopath.
I really don’t know where to go with this. To me, life begins at conception and if we have laws that protect life, shouldn’t infants be included? Should there be allowances for cases of rape and/or incest? I think maybe these questions are above my pay grade. For someone with a hatful of opinions about everything I find myself reaching for answers.
I do stand firm on certain things; abortion on demand is completely wrong. As a method of birth control it is unacceptable, totally. Margaret Sanger created Planned Parenthood not to help low-income families or anything even remotely pleasant. She had in mind to control the birth rate alright, but only of poor people. In her words, most especially the negro race. She believed, or claimed to believe, that poverty is caused by poor people.
As I write this, the lives of millions of poor are being improved at a remarkable rate – mostly by a system despised by the left: capitalism – that horror of a system that has lifted 2+ billion out of poverty. It seems to me, I would hope at least, that as poverty decreases so would abortions, but it hasn’t worked out that way. In fact, they have increased.
Have we as a nation become so calloused to death in general that we don’t even think of these not yet born humans as people? We used to, didn’t we? Remember when a notice of pregnancy was cause for celebration and joy, baby showers and parties? Now the discussion is options and their meaning is quite clear: abortions. Some are even discussing cannibalism as a population control method. What are we turning into!
It has been known for years that as nations become more successful and educated, the birth rates drop. Maybe if that happens in more developing nations the rate of abortions will drop. I am not optimistic about it though. The lowest income 20% of Americans live at a higher consumption rate than most of the industrial world, far higher than Mexico or any central or south American nation, and the pace of abortions has not slowed.
Perhaps if abortion had a true medical or legal purpose, rape or incest etc., then folks like me might find it easier to live with. Today though, abortion is a form of racial genocide designed by an incredibly bigoted racist, elitist and believer in eugenics.
The greatest hope is the slowly dawning realization that the unborn actually ARE humans, people.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
