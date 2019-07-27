Watching the news, or what passes for news these days, and I’m getting pretty frustrated, just like everyone else I figure, the majority of us any way. Congress and the so-called “Squad” is arguing about the President’s latest tweet and ignoring everything else. I did notice something from one of the Squad that reminded me of a phenomenon of the western states. It was a very strong reminder.
Forty-five years ago, in Seattle, Washington, Californians were beginning to move in. They were not particularly welcome. In fact, they felt so unwelcome that weekly group therapy sessions were held for “displaced Californians!” Why such antipathy?
Even then it was known that wherever Californians go they take their extreme left-wing socialist ideas with them and work very hard to remake their new home into a version of the old one.
It happened just as Washingtonians feared it would. They overwhelmed the locals in just a couple decades and King county became the only voice heard in the state. Then, they did it in Oregon by populating the Portland area and all of Multnomah County. This happens even when the newly arrived Californians swear up and down they don’t want to live that way anymore; that they moved to get more freedom. (Though I have met some exceptions the last few years.)
I suspect this may be a very common human response. No matter where or how far we go we tend to take our luggage with us. That old horrible phrase, “That’s not how we did it in Ca.,” or whichever state they came from. Though Californians are the most famous they are not the only ones that do it.
This is where Ilhan Omar rang a loud bell. A Somali refugee who, after coming to America, received the most amazing improvement in her life. So much of an improvement, in fact, she is now serving in Congress! That is a change from the refugee camp she came from equivalent to winning the lottery twice. And it all comes from freedom and capitalism.
So why does she work so hard to change that? Does she want to see such camps in America? If so, she is succeeding along with the other Dems in the House; just look along the southern border. Survivor guilt, perhaps? Life is so good for her now that she wants it for everyone and is not patient or knowledgeable enough to realize we cannot support everyone. The Squad’s socialist ideals would bankrupt America and destroy it. The rest of the world would rapidly follow.
As for AOC, someone should explain to her that being elected to Congress does not automatically mean you are smart. Quite the opposite, in fact.
She was selected by a PAC that interviewed thousands before settling for her. The Justice Democrats’ pet candidate should stick to the script written for her.
I don’t blame her or any of the Squad for enjoying the very loud popularity they are experiencing, but they have fallen into the trap of basking in the glow of a small number of followers and ignoring the steadily dropping poll numbers, even in their own districts.
Socialism is the Ebola Virus for all liberty, whether it comes from California or a Somali refugee. Everywhere it spreads it destroys freedom, always in the name of fairness and humanity. Social justice is the battle cry and most of them don’t really understand what it truly means. If they did they would not embrace socialism, they would run from it in terror.
The members of the Squad espousing these extreme ideals are the most racist individuals in public today, so for them to call for change in the name of fairness and call Trump racist for saying, “If you don’t like America you can leave,” is hugely ironic. I’ve read the entire Tweet and it made sense. He essentially told Omar to go back to Somali, fix that country, then come back and tell us how to do it. That’s not racist in the least; just telling a youngster she hasn’t earned her stripes yet.
Ilhan Omar came to America, became a citizen of the United States, but she has yet to become an American. This is the greatest mistake the left is forcing on our country and the cost is now very visible. We no longer ask immigrants to adopt our language and our culture to really become Americans. As a consequence, we are beginning to lose our country.
Our society needs differing voices like a fish needs water, but we cannot allow those voices to destroy the very freedom that allows us to hear them. The United States of America is the freest nation ever created and now the only really free nation on earth. The human race needs it… it needs that liberty.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
