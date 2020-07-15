I want to introduce myself to the great town of Rawlins and let you know why I’ve decided to run for City Council.
A math teaching opportunity for my ex-husband in 2007 brought our family of 7 to Rawlins. My oldest son is a Captain in the Army. He, his wife, my grandson and granddaughter are stationed in Kansas. My second son received an Associates from Western Wyoming Community College and now works at the Sinclair Refinery. We have enjoyed many hunting adventures and do plan more as we love the opportunities Wyoming gives us. My middle son and daughter graduated from the Rawlins CO-OP. My daughter received her Associates from Western Wyoming and is working at Rawlins City Market. My daughter and her soon to be husband had a daughter born last year right here in Rawlins. My youngest son graduated from Rawlins High School and now works for Sinclair in Utah with his wife and my first granddaughter who was also born here in Rawlins. I received my Associate’s degree from Western Wyoming. I have worked at the Flying J, managed the Kum and Go and since 2010 I have worked at the Sinclair Oil Refinery as a Contract Administrator. I am active in my church, Real Life, located on 1811 Spruce Street.
