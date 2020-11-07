What we are going through right now in America is something horrible that I firmly believe we must go through. Deserve to go through. Sadly we brought it on ourselves and most Americans do not even know or understand why it happened or how.
We ignored a multitude of warning signs, we watched as our educational system was usurped by socialists and yes, communists. We saw it happening and did nothing.
We allowed our right to free speech to be buried under the weight of political correctness. We surrendered our right to a free press to racial sensitivity. We allowed phrases like cultural theft to make our decisions for us.
We allowed people to be elected to high office 12 years ago who held in their hearts a deep hatred for America. We allowed our highest office to be used to tear apart our great nation, to separate us by the color of our skins and the uniforms we wear. To encourage a hatred of those people we depend on the most. Our first responders. Our military.
We have allowed our government to grow to such a massive size it has taken on an actual life of its own. Those who make our government their career do not do so to serve the public that pays them, they do so either to have a safe, secure life with little change and no risk or required effort. Or a great many make the government their career to be in charge of the public. To have power over others.
They have come to believe that the elected officials we send to D.C. are of little importance. The unelected agency officials are the real power in our country, they are the true decision makers and are currently in the process of showing us just how powerful they truly are. Or believe they are.
Calling themselves socialists democrats, an oxymoron, gives them a feeling of righteousness and authority. Even the most immoral human requires a feeling of correctness in their behavior.
Their foot soldiers are, as we are learning first-hand, brutal and without feeling. As they’ve claimed, trained Marxists. I seriously wonder what they think a fascist is? Don’t seem to realize they are the exact description of a fascist. I speak of course of BLM and Antifa though many are now joining in for the simple opportunity to loot, steal and attack. An immoral army grows as we watch.
I firmly believe that God ordained America to give the world a guiding light toward freedom. After 1945 we ceased to do the things that needed doing, we failed in our assigned task. We stopped living a moral life. Now we ask God for help.
Some believe that God will grant great things in a finished form. Not so! Not by a long shot. What he did give us is the guidance, the Bible and the Constitution. The choice is ours whether or not to do the necessary work to retain and spread that belief in self-rule and responsibility. The Lord gave us free choice.
We didn’t take the wrong direction, not all of us any way. However, we ignored it when so many of our nation went down the wrong road. It was easier to just hope it would self-correct. Maybe it was just a phase. It wasn’t a phase, it was and is socialism, Marxism. The deadliest enemy of liberty.
The majority of Americans were tired of war, of strife and killing. Only politicians wanted more and for a while we let them have what they wanted. It wasn’t peace, in fact the majority of the political elite in America do not really want peace. It is not profitable, they believe. Still while we acted as a people to stop useless wars we continued to willfully ignore the coming invasion from within. Just as our founders predicted.
I believe that Trump was sent to try to save us from ourselves. He can’t do it alone or even with just the help of his family, he needs the rest of us. It’s high time we did the right thing.
I believe he will win in the end but that is only a four-year delay. Socialists do not quit. Say that out loud, socialists do not quit. We have to fight back and the president has shown us the way. Start with education, his 1776 project requiring that positive American history be taught and we once again teach the Constitution in our schools.
If Trump does not prevail, the second half of the 16-year project will commence. You will see Hillary in an office of true power if not the one she truly wants. Biden will not be around for long, they never intended that he would be. The 25th Amendment will likely be used.
We allowed this to happen and we will have to pay the price. Unfortunately our children and grandchildren will pay an even greater price. I pray they find in their hearts the strength to forgive us.
I will not go quietly or willingly and with the grace of God not quickly.
