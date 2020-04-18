If there is anything going on or being said these days that really, I mean really, gets my dander up it’s those two words – new normal. What they are really saying to all of us is that all of that vaunted liberty we enjoyed until March of 2020 is never going to be ours again. That IS what the left really wants. But not just the left; Republican governors are doing the liberty destruction/power grab too. Like Gordon.
What we are working through is an aberration. A very bad aberration. In no unthinkable way should we ever allow anyone to convince any of us this is a “NEW NORMAL.” Though we do have a perfect set up for someone who wishes more power to cease it. I sincerely believe that President Trump is not one of those but there are a lot of them in Congress and not all on one side of the aisle. Though it is true that the majority of those who wish great personal power are on the left.
Unfortunately we are seeing this power grab in real time all around this country. Within 24 hours of the President speaking about hydroxychloroquine and its positive effect, a number of very severe Trump-hating leaders around the country refused to allow the off list use of it. It’s clear and has been written about in medical magazines that one of the main reasons that the virus was so well controlled in SK was the early, aggressive, prophylactic use of the drug... usually with a Z-pack.
Still, here in our country it’s only starting to be used as it clearly should be. The drug has a nearly 90-year record of safe use. If you look it up you will see it’s listed as safe for adults and children of all ages. What’s the hold up? The holdup is twofold. Half is the medical community that changes directions with the same enthusiasm and alacrity as a glacier. The other half is the leadership that hates Trump so much they would recommend cyanide if he said it was bad.
One doctor from VIVE life center said in 40 years of disease practice she had never seen anything like it. Ignoring obvious medical therapies is not the only place a power grab is going on. Remember, one of Obama’s aides once said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Pelosi and crew really learned that lesson well.
With Pocahontas as their mouthpiece on the internet, they are trying to change the voting laws to make it easier to manipulate. What they are asking for is nationwide mail-in voting. Not the way we, every state, have absentee ballots but a simple mail-in form. No way of showing who it actually came from or whether that person is a citizen or even alive.
- Schumer has also asked in association with Pelosi for ballot harvesting. That is just exactly what it sounds like. Going door to door to collect ballots. How in bloody hdo you make sure that’s honest? You can’t. Which is exactly why they want it. The Democrats passed ballot harvesting in California a few years back and it is now nearly impossible for a Republican to get elected there. That was the goal.
In addition to AOC’s entire green new deal they also want to eliminate any I.D. requirement for voting. There’s a good idea; now all you have to do is show up and vote. ‘Course there will be someone standing outside the doors to coach you on where to fill in the circle.
Even though no one has mentioned it yet, that I’ve heard, one very real danger is that we are going to come out of this and be tremendously economically hurt and find that most of what we have gone through was unnecessary. Further that by closing down and avoiding each other we have also avoided gaining herd immunity. That’s very necessary in the future, I’m sure. When we learn this, Pelosi and crew will immediately attack Trump and blame all the damage on him. All this while ignoring that they have been loudly trumpeting the need to do more.
One more little addition to the “new normal,” have you seen the massive lines at the food banks in Texas? I’m sure Texas is not the only state where this is happening. Did the big brains take into account that shutting down the economy might just possibly cause some people severe problems? Like no food, no heat, maybe no roof.
Dr. Fauci is not one to take criticism or questions politely. He reminds me of a doctor I ran into in Oregon about 25 years ago. He insisted I take some pain killers for a broken little finger even though I did not want them. Told me he was the doctor and I should just do as I was told. A diploma is not a promotion to God. There will be a lot of questions when this is over.
The mental and emotional cost of this is already rearing it’s ugly head. One California psychiatrist has coined the term “corvicide.” It indicates suicides rooted in the shutdown caused by the Wuhan Virus. Let’s hope our leadership is aware of this.
A quick reminder as we close, any executive order demanding we close our business, stay in our home, etc. is nothing more than a guideline. Gov. Gordon does not have that authority – laws are made by the legislature. It’s time to go back to work.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
