We are deep into the coronavirus soup now and the fight is on. That’s okay. Show us Americans a fight and look out! We will win. Now, the virus is not going to just go away; like every virus we have ever known it will be with us from now on. The human race will get used to dealing with it and move on. Perhaps like the Spanish Flu it might mutate to a nearly harmless version.
Let’s hope.
Things will not be the same a year from now though... not by a long shot. They had better not be! Our medical supply manufacturing absolutely has to be repatriated ASAP. As well, we need to bring home essential yet seemingly innocuous manufacturing, like, say... TP. Yup, toilet paper has to come home. I mean the last three weeks have been a real eye opener... at least, for me.
Never thought I would see the day that my fellow Americans – much less Wyomingites – would act like selfish asses. But they did. Buying a year’s worth of wipes and TP just to fight the flu? Did you spend ANY time thinking about the folks who have trouble getting out, or perhaps are on a fixed income? Let’s try to do better next time okay?
When this needed repatriation occurs it will of course create some changes. Prices are going to go up. Maybe a lot. All that stuff that now comes from China in the medical field and will then come from the good old USA, is going up. You ready for that?
The American left and most of Europe have been pushing globalism for decades and they just learned what a really, truly bad idea it really is. That is going to create some serious angst and separation within the Democratic party. You can’t allow yourself as a country or an individual to become so fully dependent on your sworn enemy.
I believe it would be prudent to sit down right now and make a list of the things in your life that have become so available and routine that you don’t even think about them anymore. Now take that list and see what you’ve become used to but really don’t need. It’s time to cut out the extras and take stock of just how spoiled we have become.
That’s not to say we shouldn’t buy ANYTHING from China. We still need to get a bunch of things from them or from other countries in the region. Shirts, pants, etc. As a small retailer a lot of what I sell comes from China. It has to; as customers we have become used to a fairly decent product at a low price. I can’t see that desire ending. However, China has to pay some kind of a price. Their actions in this and other activities are unforgivable.
The items I refer to are by now obvious to most of us. All of our penicillin comes from China; what if they decided not to send any our way? What if they intentionally loosened a deadlier virus on the world and said no to standard medical supplies like respirators? I’m a pragmatist – not a racist – when I say the communist philosophy does not value life the way a Judeo Christian does. I don’t think the Chinese communists would wince too much at the loss of a million while we decry the loss of one.
We all need to be thinking about what we consider the most important things in our society. Medical and military are fairly obvious but there are many others: IT, communication, our voting machines.
I share these thoughts with the full knowledge that they are only meaningful if Trump is reelected. Donald Trump’s reelection will assure that what I’ve talked about in some form will happen, if not then it will all return to the SOS. China would love to have Joe “we don’t have to worry about China” Biden. They have pretty much owned him for some time now. You do remember that Hunter brought back over 1 billion from Beijing.
Bernie hates China and we know that President Trump has set them back on their heels and when he wins, the whole shebang will change for them. The left will have no compunction at using the coronavirus in any form to bring Trump down. The panic we have been experiencing is right up their alley.
Now that we have gone through that let’s back up and think about a few more political casualties. If you have been following the virus as you should you know the main concern is the level of contagion and the rapidity of the spread. Trump’s main concern has been reducing the spread to a manageable level, to not overwhelm the medical system. By the time this hits the presses we will know if we have had any success that way.
My most serious concern is the economic impact and how it will be perceived and handled by both the politicians and the people. The economic impact is 100% the fault of the virus and by association, if you will, of the Chinese government. It is not the fault of President Trump. His actions have saved countless lives.
Regardless of what Mr. Gonzalez says, Donald Trump did save America and we need to thank God he is the one in the White House at this time. I can think of no single Democrat or Republican that would have reacted with the alacrity or decisiveness he did. It’s gonna be a tough stretch but nothing we can’t handle, especially if we work together and remember we are all rowing the same boat.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.