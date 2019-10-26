Outdoor activities are at the heart of most Wyoming residents lives. Why else would we live here? But many are complacent about their safety while enjoying them. This complacency can lead to avoidable tragedy.
In this world of instant communication and amazing snowmobiles and 4-wheelers, we zip around the mountains or countryside without a care. That is, until something serious or tragic happens to snap us out of our complacency.
Many of those tragedies could have been prevented if we take the time to be prepared beforehand.
Protect your body with helmets and wearing apparel for the occasion. The outdoor industry has amazing gear for various activities. Whether recreating in winter or summer, clothing and gear have been designed to minimize injury from the elements.
Do not be macho. You are not entitled to speed down the highway on a motorcycle or across the snowy terrain on a snowmobile without a helmet. The same is true about taking unnecessary risks while hunting or fishing.
Everyone has family or community that will be impacted if you have an accident. Law enforcement and emergency responders may have to risk their lives hunting for you. Medical personnel will try to mend your broken bodies. No one lives on an isolated island where they are entitled to do as they please.
While engaging in various recreational activities, winter or summer survival gear is essential. Though we may think we are omnipotent, we are not. Accidents happen. If you have a waist or back pack filled with essential gear, the outcome is likely to be much better.
Here are some suggestions for that pack that weighs very little and is easy to carry. A compacted tent, a space blanket, matches, hand warmers, a knife, gloves, a strong rope-like cord, a small flashlight, a mirror or other signal device, water, high energy bars and last a personal satellite spot tracking device that can be activated to notify a specified friend or law enforcement. A cell phone is great for communication most of the time, but in Wyoming there are still pockets with no service.
Pay attention to the weather. With our phones we have access to the latest weather technology and forecasting. Many bad situations can be averted by planning our outdoor activities accordingly.
And remember, traveling on Wyoming highways carry some of the same risks as our recreational activities, especially in the winter. Wearing a seat belt is number one, of course. Then cars allow us to carry even more survival gear like a sleeping bag. While a fire is not an option in a car, something like a can with candles, can provide emergency heat if you get stranded.
Do not be complacent. Take the time to be prepared for Wyoming outdoors. There are many guidelines besides this available for emergency preparedness. Research them. Your life matters.
