Fire has been a hot topic during this scorching, and exceedingly dry summer and fall. The west has been an inferno with so called experts weighing into the discussion of why? There are no simple answers, but there are serious issues that need to be addressed. It is best done listening to the experts and not those with a financial agenda.
We have been managing the western forests since the West was being settled. Likely proper management remains elusive because priorities haven’t changed, since the federal government was urging folks to settle the West. For then, it was all about utilizing the resources for financial gain. The concept of doing it responsibly was almost nonexistent. Consequently, raising awareness of the need to address environmental components has been an uphill battle.
To be fair, for years, there was only a superficial understanding of forest health and how ecosystems work. Yet, when forest experts started to understand the essential need to protect fragile topsoil for forest health, longtime foresters were scratching their heads in bewilderment. To this day many still don’t understand.
Very little topsoil accumulates in rocky, forest ecosystems. Nonetheless, it is essential to healthy forests. Those soils nurture fungi that have an indispensable, mycorrhizal relationship with trees. When topsoil is disturbed or buried, tree growth will be compromised. In fact in some areas of the Pacific northwest, mountain mahogany had to be planted to introduce fungi before other trees would regrow after a cut.
In this area clear cutting has been done for over 80 years. For much of that time the forest was managed as a tree farm. Unfortunately, it often meant single species instead of diversity. When a single species is dominant, the forest is very vulnerable. The resulting problem was not caused by lack of cutting. It was about how it was cut and subsequently managed. For, timber harvest was and remains the top priority of the Forest Service. In fact the present head of the service has repeatedly emphasized that it is.
The dominant tree farm species here has been lodge pole pine. For years, after a clear cut was completed, it was routine, usually two years, to roller chop a clear cut. During this process topsoil was turned under to expose bare mineral soil. This was done to produce hot soils that would mimic the heat of fire and would enable the serotinous cones to release their seeds and plant lodge pole.
It was a very efficient way to replant the forest.
But, it by passed natural succession and created a single species forest. When the pine beetle invaded, landscape devastation occurred.
For years, mother nature often intervened. A winter with extremely subzero temperatures stopped infestations. But, when climate change arrived those bitter cold winters didn’t happen.
In latter years, forest management has changed somewhat. But, that didn’t erase what happened earlier. Remember it takes years for re-growth. Ecosystem management isn’t seasonal like gardening. It takes years to recreate.
It is true that we still have other species. In the old growth parts of our forests some spruce trees remain. But, recently, they have been infested with spruce bud worms. The larva “worms” of a moth eats the new growth of the trees in the spring. That can kill the trees; it definitely weakens them. The present infestation in this area has been very noticeable for the last three years. In some forests, the duration of the infestation is exacerbated by Climate Change. Thus, it makes death during an infestation more likely.
We also have aspen. But, it is sensitive to the prevailing drought and disease infestations have been killing large acreages.
Dead trees and drought mean more fires. It is a deadly combination. So, how do we manage our mountains for future healthy forests?
It is going to be a Herculean task. But one thing I do know is that local kibitzers are not the experts we need.
It may be too late to save our forests, as they have been. Experts say reversing climate change requires immediate action. The political will to do this hasn’t surfaced. But, even if action is taken, we have waited too long to avoid some consequences.
Not only our forests, but our entire ecosystem is going to require allowing experts to do their best in their area of expertise. Armchair quarterbacks aren’t needed except in supporting roles.
