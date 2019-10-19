Over the last several days there has been a lot of angst among the swamp creatures in D.C. and the various talking heads on the news programs. They are all quite upset at the President for his abrupt pull-out of our troops in Syria. Truth be told, I was myself for several days.
Is it a question of honor? Did we abandon our Kurdish allies when they needed us the most? Some say we did, that is precisely what we did. Perhaps, but I don’t necessarily agree with that assessment. We have a legal signed treaty with Turkey, they are a member of NATO. The Kurds are brave, tough fighters and have helped tremendously for many years, but we don’t have a legal alliance with them. So who do we stand with?
Add to that President Trump promised to get our soldiers out of those endless Middle East wars. They are endless and always will be. The area is tribal and has been for 5,000 years or so. Until that societal system ends wars will not. In this dispute who do we stand with – Turkey or the Kurds?
Then suddenly out of the blue things change! Pence and Pompeo hold meetings with Erdogan and it all stops. If you follow the Middle East news you will be aware that the Turks have wanted a buffer zone for a very long time and no progress was ever made. Now they have it, our troops come home the Kurds are relatively safe. Always a question in that area, safety is. Never a sure thing.
Did the sanctions work? If they did who was the individual that started the ball rolling? Did Erdogan play tough to force the UN and US to agree to the zone? Or did Trump pull out precipitously, allowing Turkey to take actions that would achieve the desired results. Whichever way or whoever, it appears at this point to have worked.
We hired one of the best deal makers in the world to be the CEO of America and when it gets tough we abandon him. Thank God he did not abandon us. Republicans in both the House and Senate immediately jumped aboard the hate Trump train. Expected it from McConnell and the minority leader of the House, but you would have thought some of the conservative groups would have more faith.
They are the experienced politicians and should have had at least a moderate idea that Trump was up to something. It simply proves that the swamp creatures always run true to their nature. Our republic desperately needs term limits and the elimination of all their special benefits. Our elected officials have forgotten it is supposed to be a civic duty then go back to your day job.
I strongly suspect that Trump manipulated the situation to achieve a desired result and if true we should give him a raise if only for his skill at controlling situations on a global level. Whoops! He doesn’t take a salary. How do you add 10% to zero?
If I’m wrong, well won’t be the first time and I’ll say his reaction was spot on, so good on him. Let’s pray it works over there for the sake of the Kurds and Turks and everyone involved including America. We should be there only to eliminate the ISIS terrorists and their ilk, not to settle thousand-year-old tribal disputes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.