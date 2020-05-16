We now know that for at least three years we have been fed lies written by Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler, etc. Those lies were never based in any reality. In point of fact papers that were recently “discovered” show that the so-called Russia collusion investigation was a hoax from the start.
The information contained in those documents led to the exoneration of General Flynn and may, probably should, do the same for Roger Stone. No one that was convicted of anything stemming from the investigation should spend one more day in jail. The effort to destroy this President has been so extensive and vicious that anyone elected to that office from this point on will live with unending paranoia and they'll be unable to trust anyone.
Is that where their effort stopped? Is there anything else the left is doing or did in their effort to reverse a lawful election? Well, promising to go after every member of the Trump family and attacking them in as personal and mean a fashion as possible might be considered part of the general effort.
Let’s think about a confused worldwide puzzle and what it might mean to America and the world.
Dr. Fauci is pushing Remdesivir as a treatment for C-19 and it has shown a fair amount of positive effect on the virus. It is listed as owned by Gilead but they say they can’t produce it because their main stock holders are in China and don’t want them to. In addition, others have a strong financial stake in the drug.
The Gates, the Clintons, George Soros, and lo and behold, the NIH run by Dr. Fauci. Stay with me now. Fauci has been strongly downplaying Hydroxychloroquine. He claims we need to do some actual controlled testing. On the NIH website is an article concerning a controlled multinational test completed and published in 2005.
It is an interesting read. Scientists are not often enthusiastic when publishing because of the risk of counter arguments, etc. In this particular article they were very pleased with the results.
The study was specifically looking at the effect of Chloroquine on coronaviruses. Results were excellent.
I’ll back up a little and repeat the article was published in the NIH magazine and on their website – the agency run by Dr. Fauci. In other words, as I stated last week, he has known about the positive use of the drug for at least 15 years.
How many of the now deceased 85,000-plus Americans would have been saved had he been honest? Further, why did he not tell us about the hydroxychloroquine and how well it works? Does he like killing people? You may consider it a rude question but someone has to ask.
What in the world would cause a person to act in such a way? It was obvious that he and Dr. Birx both were thoroughly enjoying the spotlight and the fact that the entire country was hanging on their every word. He can’t be fired; no federal worker in our country can be fired except for the VA. (We need to change that.)
A monetary reason perhaps? As I mentioned the Remdesivir drug has a lot of fingers on it. It was originally created to treat Ebola but failed, they then tried it on HIV. It appears to have had a better effect on HIV but nothing magic or, it appears, even exciting. Then onto coronavirus. It does have a very positive effect on C-19. Is it any better than Hydroxychloroquine? Can’t find out very much about that. So why are Fauci and Birx pushing it so hard? After all it only costs about $20 for a full five-day treatment to use Hydroxychloroquine. How about the cost of Remdesivir? According to Gilead, it should be cost effective at about $4,460. That means that Gilead could rake in many billions this year. Of course there are a lot of palms out waiting for their share, from China to Washington D.C.
The left uses the public to advance their agendas and their own wealth regardless of the cost to us. They are not in the business of serving the public. It is clear from the way they behave that most believe the opposite. The public exists to serve them. They do this without concern, without remorse.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
