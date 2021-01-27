Civility, pleaseI realize that I’m an Independent in a sea of Republicans, but the Wednesday, Jan. 16 opinion page commentaries bothered me deeply.
I hope two all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, listened to President Biden’s inaugural speech where he called for unity! If any political party members continue the negative comments about the other party, that happened in the past; please let the dogs lie and move forward to make America great again and not divided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.