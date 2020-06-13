Working togetherDear editor,
I just got off the Carbon County Museum Board, and in reading the Rawlins Times I see where the problems that Saratoga and all the museums in the county are facing are similar. I spent four years trying to figure out where we could find money to give the staff a raise. As a board member we came up with the idea to enlarge the museum. The commission at the time bought a building downtown, and I thought, ‘‘This was a good idea.” I thought by doing this we could tie the county together. I have always thought that the history of Carbon County was Rawlins, Saratoga and all the museums in our County, and I still do. I think that years ago the county commissioners back then started the county museum and fund the museum because they wanted to encompass all of the county. I think that if we have a district museum in the eastern part of the county we would divide this county even more than it is already. I thought that this county was working together more then we ever have. We got together and formed a county of governments organization that has worked side by side to find funding for all the communities in the county. I think we should get all of our museums together and come up with some way to find money to run all of our museums. I think if the folks that run the museums sat down they could put something together that would tie the history of Carbon County together. I think that the building that the county owns is large enough to give each town a room that they could display their artifacts and entice travelers coming off I-80 to visit our county, and still keep their museums open. How about one tax to fund all the museums?
