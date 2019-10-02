Under the microscope
Dear editor,
Recently, a good friend of mine came to me extremely distraught. She had been fired from her job for her drawer being repeatedly short.
My understanding is that a person comes on shift and the drawer is already there for them waiting, yet another person is on the drawer previously before they come on shift.
Now all the years in retail that I’ve worked, including for Walmart, when you came onto your shift, you got your drawer, you counted it and made sure that everything was on the up and up. I have never heard of coming on shift and someone being on your drawer before you jump on your register. This makes no sense whatsoever. But perhaps I’ve been out a retail too long and things have changed greatly.
It is sad that corporate America big companies like Conoco, TA, 7-Elevens, etc. become so desensitized to the needs of their employees that in this day and age they can find any reason to terminate them.
It’s hard enough for single parents – moms, dads, single people – to find work who are honest and dedicated employees to be under the threat of the iron fist to be terminated for trivial or unfounded things. Perhaps it’s time for people to shake corporate America and get their attention.
As far as cash theft draw shortages, most of these companies typically have good to fairly good security systems (call me crazy being an ex-cop and ex-soldier) having worked for some of the biggest corporate retail companies in United States, I would think that they would be able to see who or find out what was causing these problems. And sadly so many people are not aware that they have the right to question these companies if accused of such alleged crimes. Most of these people are so upset and distraught of being fired that they don’t think about it, and obviously you’re more concerned about looking for more work or another job to support your family.
Personally, I’ve challenged big corporations before (ask old Jay Allen, VP of corporate affairs at Walmart) on issues of employment and hiring and firing practices for Walmart.
My point is, enough is enough and perhaps companies, like TA, Conoco, 7-Eleven and other big corporations, need to be scrutinized on how they treat our hard-working, middle-class Americans.
Scott Drumm,
Rawlins
