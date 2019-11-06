Nail on head
Dear editor
Mr. Erku has hit the nail on the head – Every. Single. Nail. – in his Bigger Fish to Fry article. The City has yet to maintain much of anything in Parks & Rec. since the Rec. Center was paid off years ago. I'm sure Rawlins residents can add to his list of things that have basically been left to "die." The city can't afford to hire help to run these projects, so why add to the ever expanding list?
You did your homework, Mr. Erku.
Thanks,
Becky Neuman
Rawlins
