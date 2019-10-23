Circulation troubles
Dear editor,
Hi, I renewed my newspaper for 6 months longer awhile ago. They took out the payment two times – $49 each, totaled $98. I have had a terrible time getting this straightened out.
After many conversations on the phone to this office in Rawlins and the office in Cheyenne this office put me through to, they would tell me one thing and not do anything.
I finally talked to one lady in Cheyenne and she finally told me to send her via email a copy of the bank statement to prove they had taken it out twice. They undoubtedly did not have the record of the withdrawal!
After my bank emailed to them that 2 payments had indeed been taken out they finally sent one check payment back to me, now I have problems getting the papers in the mail of the one payment I made.
A nice lady at the office here in Rawlins brings my papers in person to me if I ask, while they are supposed to be mailed to me.
I tried to get both payments back and canceled once and then I decided to get my money's wort and had them resume my papers but I still have to get this office to bring my papers delivered in person.,
I am so disappointed because I have never had trouble with my newspaper here before. Have a great day.
Betty Joan St. Clair,
Rawlins
