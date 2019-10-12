On character
Dear editor,
Thank you so much for your commitment to our community. Currently, you are the ONLY reporter at the paper. It is a true testament to your character and fortitude how you are able to handle and cover community events, all the editing and publishing, plus manage the advertising/classified accounts, and still be able to publish a paper on time. Thank you for your hard work and your dedication.
Sincerely,
Stacey Michel
Rawlins
