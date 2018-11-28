Not automatic
Dear editor,
My Daddy told me to never get in a pukin’ contest with a buzzard but Rusty Rogers makes it hard, no... impossible to avoid. Simply put, purple is not evil – it just isn’t red. And anything not of Trump is not automatically socialism. When did compromise become a dirty word in politics instead of a working principal? As I look around the world I see that it is tribal societies that are descending into chaos and anarchy. Let’s be careful not to become so divided by labels that we become warring factions instead of caring neighbors and fellow citizens of diverse heritage in a still great union.
Chuck Reed,
Rawlins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.