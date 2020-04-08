Make the best of it
Dear editor,
While this may be an unpredictable and scary time, it’s important to put things in perspective. We as a country have been through this before. This isn’t the first time we have faced a pandemic and this time, like before, we will pull together and overcome.
Rather than playing into the fear and worrying about things we simply can’t control, we ought to take our time away from the day-to-day hustle and bustle and use it to our advantage. When was the last time we opened a book or reached out to a distant relative, wrote a letter or just sat in silence and spent time alone listening to our own thoughts, meditating or in prayer? What a wonderful opportunity to spend time with our loved ones, to remember why we fell in love with our spouses/partners and to find new reasons to fall in love all over again. When was the last time we “had time” to sit down and listen to our children, to play a game with them, to ask questions and to comfort them?
If you’re home alone, think of all the things around the house that you have been neglecting. We all have a list of things that need to be checked off.
Regardless of where you are or whom you’re with, don’t let this time go by without making the best of it you can.
Always hopeful,
Adrien Swensen,
Carbon County Jail,
Rawlins
