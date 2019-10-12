Thank you
Dear editor,
I'm writing this letter to thank a very kind gentleman for his help when I broke down in Sinclair with a tie rod nut stripped from the pin, causing driving to be impossible. This happened about 2:30 P.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 on a road trip I was taking from Utah to Loveland, Colorado. I was eastbound on I-80 and pulled off in Sinclair when the front passenger wheel became very wobbly, leaving a long skid mark on the road. I pulled over, and in the other direction came a Sinclair employee who immediately pulled over and came over to help. He diagnosed the problem of the locking nut coming off on the tie rod and drove home to look for a nut that would fit. He found one and, with much work under the car, was able to secure it on. Unfortunately, I failed to get his name or number, so I am writing this letter to show my appreciation for the kindness I was shown by this Rawlins resident. As a follow-up, I took my GMC to a dealer in Loveland today and they said the repair was good and saw no need to replace that nut. Thank you for a great job, kind stranger.
Larry Van Atta
Park City, Utah
