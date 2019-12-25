Bias articleDear editor,
I am unsettled enough to point out that the Dec. 18th article on the Savery Creek Diversion, although true, is biased. As the residents of the Little Snake River Valley weren’t adequately notified of the meeting that was to be held, they should not be criticized for not attending. Bob Davis stated the Savery-Little Snake River Conservancy Board, better known as the Conservation Board, would’ve attended if they were notified. For future reference, to notify the residents of the Little Snake River Valley of upcoming events, it is best to place ads in the public notices more than once or to simply place them in the Snake River Press.
