Public experts have repeatedly warned that COVID 19 will spread rapidly in prisons and jails as well as impacting their surrounding communities.
The department of justice has finally recognized the health crisis our mass incarceration rate presents during this pandemic.
Attorney General William Barr has been expediting the release of vulnerable prisoners such as the elderly and chronically ill. He has also said we need to decrease the population of inmates by releasing those within a year of their release date.
Wyoming prisons & jails are overcrowded and while social distancing in Wyoming is easier than most states the same isn't true for our prisons.
All of which will impact the communities surrounding the facilities.
Theresa Barksdale,
Georgetown, Tex.
