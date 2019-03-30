Thoughts
Dear editor:
I’m finally catching up on the Rawlins Times’ Wednesday, March 20 opinion page commentaries. I’m writing to comment on thoughts which appeared in their writings, especially Mr. Dinero’s review of Rans Baker’s life in Rawlins notes.
I moved to Rawlins in 2000 because of the “strong sense of pride and cohesion infused with a working-for-the-greater-good attitude,” which I felt when visiting my sister who lived here, when I would wander around town.
That community spirit can still be found in the Rawlins I inhabit today. So, what has driven any changes in Rawlins’ society in the now as Mr. Dinero muses? In my opinion, for what it’s worth! Some lack of civility in expressing opinions (everyone should re-read Ms. Parson’s explanation of “opinion”!); too much social media revealing behind the door comments (that should have stayed there!); too much intolerance for change; unwillingness to be more cooperative in endeavors in the best interest of all; and people unwilling to accept what’s in front of them without thought or discussion, also, without contributing to those thoughts, whether they agree or disagree. These are, in my opinion, detriments to make my chosen community what it is instead of what it was before I came, according to Mr. Baker.
What do original Rawlinites and new-comers, like myself, want people to say about Rawlins? NOT that it’s a “prison town” (exactly what does that mean anyway?), or that it’s a “boom and bust “ disaster town, or that there aren’t many businesses or restaurants. (Shop locally to help the economy and maybe more commerce will be attracted.) Take pride in your own place of residence (bought or rented), in your neighborhood, in your city environment, and speak kindly to and of others.
As I read through Mr. Jones’ thoughts on terms related to political ideologies and differences; bottom line, I said to myself, who cares? As Mr. Jones wrote per the Declaration of Independence, “the glue that holds our nation together... that gives primacy to personal freedom, that tells each of us we have the right, the duty, to think for ourselves, to make our own decisions, and most importantly to respect decisions of others.” We, of many races, religions, political leanings, family structures, pasts, skills, and opinions, need not define ourselves by these differences, We are a community that should welcome all and practice the dynamics of what makes a community great because we’ve chosen to live here!
I’d like to close with a quote/poem taught to me by Gene Walker, the uncle of a Michigan friend, and I try to use it as a focus in my life, especially when events are disturbing to me...
“Do you wish the world were better?
Let me tell you what to do.
Set a watch upon your actions,
Keep them always straight and true.
Rid your mind of selfish motives.
Let your thoughts be clean and high
Because you can male a little Eden of the place you occupy.”
May we all learn to interact with each other in a positive, friendly manner to make our community, the place we all want to live!
Respectfully,
Sherril Bailey
Rawlins
